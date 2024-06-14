How to Watch: Germany vs Scotland for FREE

Euro 2024 Opener: Germany vs Scotland Free Viewing Guide

Germany and Scotland Face Off in Munich

As Euro 2024 unfolds, the spotlight shines brightly on the opening match featuring hosts Germany and the spirited Scottish squad. This match in Munich is not just a game; it’s the curtain-raiser for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Resurgence and Challenges: The Teams’ Journeys

Germany, under the new stewardship of Julian Nagelsmann, steps onto the pitch with renewed hope, distancing themselves from their post-2014 World Cup struggles. The rejuvenation of the German squad brings an air of optimism that fans are eager to embrace.

Conversely, Scotland, despite breezing through the qualifiers, arrives at Euro 2024 amidst a blend of subdued expectations and recent setbacks, including significant injuries. However, fueled by fervent support, the Tartan Army is poised to embrace the challenge, potentially stirring a surprise against the hosts.

How to Watch the Clash

Television Coverage

For fans in the UK eager to catch the action live, ITV1 is the destination. The broadcast begins at 6:30 PM BST, setting the stage for an 8:00 PM kick-off. This free-to-air coverage ensures no fan misses out on the inaugural excitement of Euro 2024.

Online Streaming

For those preferring to watch on their devices, ITVX offers a complimentary live stream. Accessible via both the website and the app, the platform ensures you can witness every moment, whether at home or on the go.

The stage is set in Munich, where history will whisper again through the boots and cheers, marking another chapter in the grand tapestry of European football.