EURO 2024 Preview: Hungary vs Switzerland

Euro 2024 Group A Preview: Hungary vs Switzerland

A Glimpse into Hungary’s Rising Ambitions

As Euro 2024 unfolds, Hungary emerges as a surprising contender, ready to challenge the norms established in previous tournaments. Under the guidance of Marco Rossi, this team, unbeaten in the qualifying rounds, has dramatically transformed from the squad that bowed out early in Euro 2020. Their emphatic 4-0 victory over England in 2022 stands as a testament to their potential and has rightly positioned them among the dark horses for this tournament.

Swiss Resilience Despite Rocky Qualification

Switzerland’s journey to Euro 2024 was less straightforward, marred by challenges that saw them finishing second in their group behind Romania. The scrutiny on coach Murat Yakin was intense, yet he remains at the helm, steering a team seasoned by consistent appearances in the knockout stages of recent international tournaments. This blend of experience might just be their key to navigating the intricacies of a competitive Group A.

Match Essentials: Timing and Viewing

The clash between Hungary and Switzerland is scheduled for a 2pm BST kickoff on Saturday, 15 June 2024, at the Cologne Stadium. For fans watching from the UK, ITV1 will broadcast the match starting from 1:15 pm, with a live stream available on the ITVX app and website.

Key Players to Watch

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool leads the Hungarian line-up with flair, alongside Bournemouth’s emerging talent, Milos Kerkez. Laszlo Kleinheisler, known for his impactful performances in previous European campaigns, will also be crucial for Hungary.

Switzerland, meanwhile, boasts a robust roster. Granit Xhaka, fresh from a Bundesliga triumph with Bayer Leverkusen, alongside Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer, who have found success with Manchester City and Inter Milan respectively, are set to play pivotal roles. With Breel Embolo sidelined, young Zeki Amdouni from Burnley is expected to spearhead the Swiss attack.

Match Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Switzerland