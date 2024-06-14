Euro 2024: Slovenia and Denmark Clash in Group C Opener

As Euro 2024 approaches, the excitement builds with Slovenia and Denmark set to open Group C before facing England. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to make their mark in the tournament. Here’s a comprehensive look at what to expect from this clash, including key details, team news, and viewing options.

Key Match Details

The Slovenia vs Denmark match is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Sunday, 16 June 2024. The game will take place at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, providing a grand stage for this Group C opener.

UK viewers can catch the action live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4.10pm. For those preferring to stream the match, the ITVX website and app will offer a free live stream. Additionally, Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog will provide live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Team Previews and News

Slovenia is aiming to progress beyond the group stage at a major tournament for the first time, with much of the spotlight on their star forward, Benjamin Sesko. The RB Leipzig striker, who attracted interest from top clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, will be crucial to Slovenia’s success. His performances in Germany could be pivotal in a group that also includes England.

In a boost for Slovenia, Josip Ilicic has been named in the squad for the first time since 2021, following his recovery from mental health struggles. However, the team faces injury concerns with midfielders Benjamin Verbic and Sandi Lovric, as well as defenders Petar Stojanovic and Miha Blazic, all doubtful for the match.

Denmark’s Campaign

Denmark, who were semi-finalists three years ago, had a disappointing World Cup in Qatar. Nevertheless, they topped their qualifying group, which included Germany, and are determined to make a strong start in Euro 2024.

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and Benfica’s Alexander Bah have both recovered from injuries to join the Danish squad. Simon Kjaer will captain the team, although his playing time will be carefully managed due to previous injury concerns.

Head-to-Head and Odds

Historically, Denmark has had the upper hand in encounters with Slovenia. However, both teams are evenly matched going into this tournament, making it difficult to predict the outcome of this crucial Group C fixture. While the odds slightly favour Denmark, Slovenia’s potential, especially with Sesko leading the line, cannot be underestimated. This match could see either side taking a crucial step towards advancing from the group stage.

The Slovenia vs Denmark match is set to be a captivating start to Group C in Euro 2024. With Slovenia eager to break their group stage jinx and Denmark looking to rebound from a disappointing World Cup, this game promises excitement and high stakes. Fans can look forward to a thrilling encounter with top talents like Benjamin Sesko and Simon Kjaer on display. Be sure to tune in and follow the live action on ITV1 or through the ITVX live stream.