Report: Is Former Chelsea Striker The £20m Solution for Top EPL Teams

Tammy Abraham: A Premier League Return on the Horizon?

Roma striker Tammy Abraham is once again the subject of intense speculation as several Premier League clubs eye a potential summer move. Following an injury-marred season, Roma is reportedly looking to offload Abraham for around £20 million, suggest reports from The Mail. This development has caught the attention of West Ham United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton, all of whom are keen on bolstering their attacking options.

West Ham’s Search for a New Forward

West Ham United sees Abraham as a viable replacement for Michail Antonio, who might leave during the summer transfer window. Antonio has been a crucial player for the Hammers, but his potential departure necessitates a strong successor. Abraham, with his proven Premier League experience and goal-scoring ability, could be the ideal candidate to fill that void.

Aston Villa’s Homecoming Ambition

Aston Villa fans will remember Abraham fondly for his exceptional loan spell during the 2018-2019 season, where he netted 26 goals and played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League. Villa is eager to bring back the forward who once won the hearts of the Villa Park faithful. A return to Villa could reignite Abraham’s career in familiar surroundings, providing a platform for him to rediscover his best form.

Tottenham’s Striker Hunt

Tottenham Hotspur is also in the market for a new No.9, and Abraham is on their radar. Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking line-up, with Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke also being considered. The addition of Abraham could provide the attacking depth and versatility Spurs need to compete on multiple fronts.

Everton’s Interest

Everton, aiming to strengthen their squad, is another club monitoring Abraham’s situation. The Toffees have struggled for consistency in front of goal, and the addition of a forward of Abraham’s calibre could be a game-changer for them.

Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea in 2021 for £34 million and enjoyed a stellar first season under Jose Mourinho, scoring 27 goals and describing the move as ‘the best decision of his life.’ However, injuries have hampered his progress this past season, limiting him to just eight league starts. As a result, a return to the Premier League seems increasingly likely for the 26-year-old forward.

With the summer transfer window opening on June 14, clubs like West Ham, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Everton will be keenly watching Abraham’s situation. His return to the Premier League could provide the spark needed for both player and club alike.