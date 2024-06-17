Report: Is Saudi Star The Key to Villa’s European Success?

Aston Villa Eyeing Saud Abdulhamid: A Strategic Move for European Success

Aston Villa has joined a number of European clubs in expressing interest in Al-Hilal right-back Saud Abdulhamid, according to Birmingham Mail. TEAMtalk reports that both Villa and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have made an approach to the player’s agent to explore the possibility of a transfer.

Saud Abdulhamid: A Rising Star

The 24-year-old joined Al-Hilal on a free transfer in January 2022 from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad. Since then, he has emerged as one of the strongest full-backs in the region, boasting over 30 caps for the Saudi Arabia national team. With his impressive track record, Abdulhamid appears ready to take the next step in his career.

The Birmingham Mail article highlights that clubs in France, including Toulouse and Marseille, are also interested in signing the player. Additionally, the Guardian’s Will Unwin reports that Nice and West Ham are potential suitors this summer.

Villa’s Ambitions in European Competition

Unai Emery’s side is gearing up for their first season back in Europe’s premier competition in 41 years after clinching a top-four finish last season. This summer is crucial for Villa as they aim to build a squad robust enough to compete on four fronts in the 2024/25 season.

Uncertainty Surrounding Matty Cash

There is also uncertainty over the future of first-choice right-back Matty Cash, who has been strongly linked with a move to AC Milan. Villa has been linked with Sunderland’s highly-rated full-back Trai Hume as well. The Northern Ireland international has attracted interest from several higher-placed clubs, with the Belfast Telegraph claiming that Bournemouth and newly promoted Leicester City have joined Villa in their pursuit.

Aston Villa’s proactive approach in the transfer market demonstrates their ambition to strengthen their squad for a competitive season ahead. Their interest in Abdulhamid, combined with other potential signings, signals their intent to not only compete domestically but also make a significant impact in Europe.