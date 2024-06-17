EURO 2024: Romania vs Ukraine Viewing Details

Romania vs Ukraine: Euro 2024 Kick-off in Munich

Romania and Ukraine commence their Euro 2024 journeys in Munich today. Group E, featuring Belgium and Slovakia, promises intense competition. While Belgium are clear favourites, the second spot is fiercely contested.

Group E Analysis

Romania enters with confidence after an unbeaten qualifying campaign. In contrast, Ukraine secured their place via the playoffs. Both teams aim for progression, making their opening match crucial.

Match Details

TV Broadcast: Watch the game live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1.30pm BST before the 2pm kick-off.

Live Streaming: Stream the match on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, both available for free.

Expectations for Romania and Ukraine

The stakes are high as Romania and Ukraine strive to advance from a challenging group. Their performance today could set the tone for their entire tournament.