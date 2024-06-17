Paul Ince: Salah’s Departure Could Change Everything

Mo Salah’s Future at Liverpool: A Crucial Juncture

When discussing the future of Mohamed Salah, it’s essential to acknowledge the insights shared by former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince in his recent interview with Bet365. The veteran footballer offered a compelling analysis of Salah’s current form and potential career trajectory, shedding light on a topic that has fans and analysts alike speculating.

Salah’s Waning Form: A Sign of Things to Come?

Paul Ince’s remarks on Salah’s performance last season were both candid and insightful. He observed, “When the talk started to come out about Mohamed Salah going to Saudi at the back end of last season and how much they were prepared to pay him, I thought his form dropped. He wasn’t the Salah of old.” This statement encapsulates a growing concern among Liverpool supporters. Salah, who has been a consistent powerhouse for the Reds, appeared fatigued and off his usual pace in the final months of the season.

Ince elaborated on this, noting, “In the last three or four months of the season he looked a bit tired, a little bit jaded. He didn’t look himself and his touch wasn’t there.” These observations raise an important question: Is Salah’s time at Liverpool nearing an end?

The Saudi Temptation: A Real Possibility

The allure of the Saudi Pro League has become a significant talking point, with offers tempting some of Europe’s top talent. Ince reflected on this trend, saying, “It’s a tricky one because he’s so important to Liverpool Football Club and has been for so many years. But when Kevin De Bruyne talks about potentially going to Saudi, other players are thinking exactly the same thing.”

While Ince hopes that Salah remains at Anfield, he acknowledges the pull of the lucrative Saudi offers, admitting, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Salah did go to Saudi, but I hope he stays because he’s such a special player and because the manager wants him.”

The Manager’s Dilemma: Slot’s Challenge

For Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, the potential departure of Salah poses a significant challenge. Ince shared his own managerial experience to underline the difficulty of such a situation: “I remember when I went to manage Blackburn in the Premier League, after about a week I’d lost Brad Friedel the goalkeeper and David Bentley went to Tottenham, two of my best players.”

Slot faces a similar predicament, and Ince believes that replacing Salah would require multiple acquisitions: “I think if he does go then you’re going to get a lot of money from him and you might bring in two or three good players who can complement everything that Salah does.”

Potential Replacements: Olise, Kudus, and Neto

Ince also offered his thoughts on potential successors for Salah, emphasising the need for strategic recruitment. He praised Michael Olise, albeit with a caveat: “With Michael Olise, he’s a very good kid, he could turn out to be a world-class player but I think he needs another year at Palace to play regular football week in and week out.”

He then highlighted two other candidates: “The two players I would pick when they are on their game are Mohammed Kudus at West Ham. I think he’s very, very good. My favourite is Pedro Neto at Wolves. If he can just stay away from injuries, I think this player is going to be world-class. I really, really do.”

The Next England Manager: Howe or Potter?

Switching gears, Ince also shared his views on the future of the England managerial role, particularly in light of Gareth Southgate’s potential departure. He expressed a preference for an English manager, stating, “I would like to see someone like Eddie Howe, but whether he’d leave Newcastle after just starting his journey there and doing a fantastic job is a hard one.”

Ince also mentioned Graham Potter as a viable candidate who needs to “reinvent himself again because obviously Chelsea wasn’t great for him. I think he needs to get himself back out there now.”

Ince’s insights paint a comprehensive picture of the challenges and opportunities facing Liverpool and the England national team. As Salah’s future remains uncertain, fans will be eager to see how these scenarios unfold.