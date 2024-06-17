Romania Shocks Ukraine with First EURO Win in 24 Years

Romania Stuns Ukraine in Historic EURO 2024 Victory

Romania’s Long-Awaited Triumph

Romania celebrated their first victory at a European Championship in 24 years with an impressive win over Ukraine in Group E. This landmark result has reignited hopes for Romanian football as they progress through EURO 2024.

Stunning Goals Light Up the Match

The match began with Romania taking a surprising lead in the 29th minute. Captain Nicolae Stanciu fired a sensational strike from 20 yards out, nestling the ball into the top corner and leaving the Ukrainian defence in shock.

Romania’s momentum continued into the second half. Razvan Marin doubled their lead at the 53-minute mark with a long-range effort that slipped past Ukraine’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who had a night to forget. Just four minutes later, Denis Dragus tapped in Dennis Man’s precise cross from close range, sealing the win for the Tricolours.

This victory marked Romania’s first win at the Euros since 2000, when a late Ionel Ganea penalty secured a 3-2 victory over England in the group stage.

Ukraine’s Struggles Amidst Adversity

For Ukraine, this tournament is their first major outing since the invasion of their country by Russia in February 2022. The team, ranked 24 places above Romania, faced emotional and physical challenges leading up to this match.

Despite the adversity, Ukraine’s performance on the pitch was lacklustre. They struggled to find their rhythm, failing to record a shot on target until the 77th minute. Substitute Roman Yaremchuk came closest to scoring for Ukraine, hitting the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Romania’s Resilience and Tactical Mastery

Cheered on by a sea of yellow in Munich, Romania capitalised on a crucial mistake by Lunin. His poor clearance was intercepted by Man, who set up Stanciu for a spectacular first-time finish. This early advantage boosted Romania’s confidence, allowing them to dominate the game. Stanciu almost doubled his tally with a direct attempt from a corner, which narrowly missed, striking the crossbar.

Lunin’s difficulties continued as he misjudged Marin’s strike, allowing Romania to extend their lead. The final blow came from Dragus, who finished off a brilliant run by Man to confirm Romania’s largest win in the tournament’s history.

Romania’s preparation for the Euros, although marked by goalless draws against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein, did not deter them. Their unbeaten run in the qualifiers and this emphatic win puts them in a strong position to advance from Group E, with Belgium up next.