Report: Premier League Giants Target 65m Palace Star Man

Crystal Palace’s Battle to Retain Marc Guehi Amid Premier League Interest

Crystal Palace are facing a significant challenge this summer as they attempt to retain their star centre-back, Marc Guehi, amidst substantial interest from top Premier League clubs. The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Guehi closely, following his impressive performance for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Guehi’s Stellar International Debut

Marc Guehi’s debut in a major international tournament was nothing short of remarkable. The 23-year-old defender played a pivotal role in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia, showcasing his defensive prowess and solidifying his reputation as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Premier League. His performance did not go unnoticed, as several top-tier clubs are now eager to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Crystal Palace’s Determination to Keep Guehi

Despite the mounting interest, Crystal Palace are determined to keep Guehi at Selhurst Park. “Crystal Palace will fight to keep England international Marc Guehi this summer amid major interest in the talented centre-back,” notes The Daily Mail. With two years remaining on his current contract, Palace are keen to avoid letting him enter the final year of his deal without a clear future at the club.

To this end, Palace are reportedly considering offering Guehi a contract extension. This strategy has been successful in the past, with players like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze committing to new deals that include release clauses. Palace hope that a similar approach, possibly including a significant pay increase and a buy-out clause, will convince Guehi to stay.

Financial Valuation and Transfer Speculation

If Palace cannot secure Guehi’s commitment to an extended contract, they are prepared to demand a substantial fee for his transfer. The Daily Mail highlights that “the south London club will demand a fee of at least £65 million for the Chelsea academy graduate.” This valuation is not far-fetched, especially considering Everton’s £70 million valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite, who was overlooked for the England squad in favour of Guehi.

The prospect of losing such a key player is a daunting one for Palace, but they remain hopeful. Guehi has put any decision about his future on hold to focus on England’s Euro 2024 campaign. Upon his return, discussions about his future are expected to intensify.

The Wider Impact on Crystal Palace

Losing Guehi would undoubtedly be a significant blow to Crystal Palace. His leadership and defensive skills have been integral to the team’s performance. The club’s ability to hold onto him could set the tone for their ambitions and competitiveness in the upcoming seasons. Palace’s strategy of using release clauses to retain key players shows their intent to build a stable and ambitious squad capable of competing at higher levels.