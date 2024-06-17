Player Ratings: Wober’s Misstep Gives France Victory

Austria 0-1 France: Own Goal Secures Les Bleus’ Winning Start at EURO 2024

An own goal from Maximilian Wober handed France a narrow victory over Austria on Monday night, as Didier Deschamps’ men clinched all three points in their Euro 2024 opener in Düsseldorf. Kylian Mbappe’s decisive cross forced the mistake from Wober, ensuring Les Bleus joined the Netherlands atop Group D.

How the Game Unfolded

France, aiming to join the tournament’s elite with a strong start, faced a spirited Austrian side led by former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The game kicked off at a blistering pace, with Austria’s intense pressing putting pressure on the French backline.

Early on, Mbappe showcased his threat, racing onto Adrien Rabiot’s pass, only to be denied by Austria’s Patrick Pentz. Austria, not to be outdone, managed some promising moments through Christoph Baumgartner and Konrad Laimer, though they couldn’t capitalise on their opportunities.

The breakthrough came somewhat fortuitously. After a period of sustained pressure, Mbappe’s cross from the byline was turned into his own net by Wober, whose positioning was questionable. The own goal marked the game’s decisive moment, giving France a 1-0 lead.

Second Half Action

The second half saw France pushing for a second goal. Antoine Griezmann, sporting a cut on his forehead, and Mbappe continued to probe the Austrian defence. Mbappe came close again but narrowly missed the target.

Austria’s efforts to equalise intensified, with claims for a penalty being waved away. Theo Hernandez was a constant threat on the left, delivering dangerous crosses, while Marcus Thuram and Jules Kounde tested Pentz with their attempts.

As the game drew to a close, Mbappe suffered a head injury after a collision with Kevin Danso, leading to his substitution. Austria, buoyed by nine minutes of stoppage time, pressed hard but couldn’t breach the French defence.

Player Ratings

Austria (4-2-3-1)

Patrick Pentz (GK) – 6/10

– 6/10 Stefan Posch (RB) – 6/10

– 6/10 Kevin Danso (CB) – 5/10

– 5/10 Maximilian Wober (CB) – 4/10

– 4/10 Philipp Mwene (LB) – 4/10

– 4/10 Nicolas Seiwald (CM) – 7/10

– 7/10 Florian Grillitsch (CM) – 5/10

– 5/10 Konrad Laimer (RW) – 6/10

– 6/10 Christoph Baumgartner (AM) – 6/10

– 6/10 Marcel Sabitzer (LW) – 5.5/10

– 5.5/10 Michael Gregoritsch (ST) – 5.5/10

Substitutes:

Patrick Wimmer (59′ for Grillitsch) – 5/10

– 5/10 Marko Arnautovic (59′ for Gregoritsch) – 5.5/10

– 5.5/10 Gernot Trauner (59′ for Wober) – 6/10

France (4-2-3-1)

Mike Maignan (GK) – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Jules Kounde (RB) – 7/10

– 7/10 Dayot Upamecano (CB) – 6/10

– 6/10 William Saliba (CB) – 6/10

– 6/10 Theo Hernandez (LB) – 8/10

– 8/10 N’Golo Kante (CM) – 7/10

– 7/10 Adrien Rabiot (CM) – 7/10

– 7/10 Ousmane Dembele (RW) – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Antoine Griezmann (AM) – 6/10

– 6/10 Marcus Thuram (LW) – 5/10

– 5/10 Kylian Mbappe (ST) – 6.5/10

Substitutes: