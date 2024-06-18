Report: Julen Lopetegui Targets Ex-Spurs Star for West Ham Rebuild

West Ham Contemplates Ryan Sessegnon Move

West Ham United are currently deliberating a potential acquisition of former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer, suggest reports from The Guardian. This move could inject fresh competition into their defensive ranks, particularly at left-back.

Sessegnon: A Free Agent on the Lookout

After his release from Tottenham, Sessegnon, now a free agent, is eager for a new opportunity following a challenging period plagued by injuries. While Fulham has expressed interest in reuniting with the 24-year-old, initial contact from West Ham indicates that the Hammers are also considering him as a viable option.

Lopetegui’s Strategy for Strengthening Defense

West Ham’s new head coach, Julen Lopetegui, is looking to bolster the squad’s depth at left-back. With Aaron Cresswell’s limited impact last season and Emerson Palmieri in need of robust competition, Sessegnon presents a potential bargain. “There is a view that Sessegnon could be a bargain,” reflecting the sentiment around this strategic consideration.

Sessegnon’s Versatility and Challenges

Sessegnon, who has the versatility to play as a wing-back or left winger, was once touted as one of England’s brightest young talents. His move to Spurs in 2019 was met with high expectations, but injuries hampered his progress. Over five years at Tottenham, he managed only 38 league appearances and participated in a single match following hamstring surgery last season.

Assessing the Risk and Reward

For West Ham, the primary concern lies in Sessegnon’s fitness. The club must be convinced that he has overcome his injury woes. His involvement in Tottenham’s 2022 Champions League qualification under Antonio Conte showcased his potential when fit. Moreover, signing Sessegnon would positively impact West Ham’s homegrown quota, an essential factor in squad composition.

Conclusion

While there are risks involved in signing Sessegnon, the potential benefits could make this a worthwhile gamble for West Ham. If Sessegnon can recapture his early career form and remain injury-free, he could become a significant asset for the Hammers.