Review: Taking a Closer Look at Fulham’s 2023/24 Campaign

Fulham’s Season Review: Stability Amidst Challenges

The 2023/24 season for Fulham was a test of resilience and strategic adjustments. In a detailed analysis on “The Two Footed Podcast” on EPL Index, host Dave Hendrick provided an in-depth look at Fulham’s performance, managerial decisions, and transfer market activities. This article captures the essence of those discussions, highlighting key points and direct quotes from the podcast to provide a comprehensive season review.

Fulham’s Steady League Performance

Fulham finished the season in 13th position, a commendable achievement given the circumstances. “All things considered, it was a successful season for them,” remarked Dave Hendrick. Fulham, under the management of Marco Silva, faced numerous challenges including the departure of key players like Aleksandar Mitrovic. Despite these setbacks, the team managed to maintain their Premier League status comfortably.

The team’s journey began with a win against Everton, followed by a mix of results. Hendrick noted, “They had some good results like the draw against Arsenal and beating Luton at home, but also suffered disappointing losses such as the home defeat to Brentford.” This inconsistency highlighted the need for strategic squad improvements, particularly in defence and attack.

Transfer Market and Key Signings

Fulham’s transfer activities were a mix of hits and misses. Key signings included Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, and Alex Iwobi. “Jimenez did okay, Bassey was a mixed bag, and Adama Traore was overall quite disappointing,” Hendrick observed. However, the arrival of Castagne and Iwobi proved beneficial, providing much-needed stability in defence and midfield.

Hendrick emphasized the importance of smart acquisitions, stating, “Fulham need to address their defensive frailties by signing a reliable centre-back and a backup left-back.” The departure of Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea on a free transfer and Tim Ream’s potential move back to the U.S. has left gaps in the defence that need urgent filling.

Cup Competitions and Tactical Shifts

Fulham’s cup runs were marked by mixed fortunes. They reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, a notable achievement that included victories over Spurs and Ipswich. “They knocked out Spurs on penalties and terrorized both parts of the Old Firm,” Hendrick highlighted. However, their FA Cup journey ended early with a home defeat to Newcastle in the fourth round.

Tactically, Marco Silva’s management was pivotal in navigating the season’s challenges. “Silva is a really good manager, quite underrated,” Hendrick stated. Silva’s ability to adapt and maintain team morale amidst transfer uncertainties and injuries played a crucial role in Fulham’s mid-table finish. The emphasis on defensive solidity and strategic use of the squad were key aspects of Silva’s approach.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

As Fulham prepares for the next season, several key areas need addressing. Hendrick pointed out the need for reinforcing the defence and adding depth to the midfield and wide areas. “Fulham should look for at least one winger, a defensive midfielder, a starting centre-back, a backup centre-back, and a backup left-back,” he advised.

The potential sale of Joao Palhinha and securing a solid replacement will be critical. “If Palhinha leaves, getting a good replacement is crucial,” Hendrick emphasized. The goal will be to build on the stability achieved this season and aim for a higher finish in the league table.

In conclusion, Fulham’s 2023/24 season showcased their ability to remain competitive despite numerous challenges. Strategic signings, effective management, and a clear focus on strengthening weak areas will be essential as they look forward to the next Premier League campaign.