Report: New Name On Chelsea’s Six Man Striker Shortlist

Chelsea’s Transfer Strategy: A Fresh Look at Striker Targets

Chelsea’s transfer plans for the upcoming season have taken a fresh twist, with the club drawing up a new shortlist of striker targets. As reported by TEAMtalk, Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s head coach, is eager to bolster the team’s attacking options ahead of the new season. This comes as no surprise given the pressing need for more competition for Nicolas Jackson, with Armando Broja likely on his way out, potentially to Everton.

Chelsea’s Ambitious Transfer Window Plans

“Chelsea have big plans for the transfer window and as we’ve consistently reported, Enzo Maresca is keen to sign a striker ahead of the new season,” reads a report from TEAMtalk. This statement underscores the club’s determination to strengthen their forward line. The necessity for a new striker is underscored by the need for greater depth and competition within the squad.

Chelsea’s strategy aligns with their broader philosophy of acquiring young talents with high potential, as seen with their interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. The 20-year-old Colombian international is highly regarded by Chelsea’s recruitment chiefs, who view him as a future world-class talent. However, the £40 million price tag has reportedly made the Blues reconsider their options.

New Targets on the Horizon

“According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of five new striker targets – while TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal a sixth name.” This revelation is significant as it indicates Chelsea’s proactive approach in the transfer market. Phillips elaborates on this by stating, “Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to walk away from the [Duran] deal, perhaps putting pressure on Villa to reduce their asking price for him.”

Phillips’ report highlights the ongoing negotiations and suggests that while there’s still a possibility of the Duran deal going through, Chelsea are actively exploring other options. This is a strategic move, ensuring the club is not solely dependent on one target.

The Six Striker Targets

Chelsea’s updated shortlist includes a mix of Premier League talents and international stars. Phillips identifies five key alternatives to Duran: Ivan Toney (Brentford), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart), and Tammy Abraham (Roma). Additionally, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan reports that RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda is also under consideration, with details of the potential transfer fee coming to light.

“Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda is also being eyed by Chelsea, with the price to sign the Belgium international coming to light.” This inclusion of Openda further demonstrates Chelsea’s extensive scouting and preparation, ensuring they have multiple viable options.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s transfer strategy under Enzo Maresca is both ambitious and calculated. By broadening their search and identifying multiple targets, the club is positioning itself to secure the best possible striker to enhance their squad. Whether it’s a Premier League proven player or an international star, Chelsea fans can look forward to an exciting addition to their team.