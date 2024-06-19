Euro 2024 Viewing Details: Croatia and Albania Fight for Tournament Survival

Croatia vs Albania: Euro 2024 Showdown

High Stakes in Group B

Croatia and Albania face a crucial clash this afternoon as Euro 2024 resumes its action-packed schedule. The Group B fixture, kicking off early in Hamburg, sees two teams eager to secure their first points of the tournament.

Croatia Under Pressure

Following a heavy defeat to Spain in their opening match, Croatia finds themselves in a must-win situation. The pressure is immense as they go up against Albania, perceived as the weakest team in the group.

Albania’s Determined Fight

Albania’s campaign began with an early lead against Italy, only to end in a narrow loss in Dortmund. They enter this match with the same determination, knowing that a win is essential to keep their hopes alive.

Survival on the Line

With challenging fixtures looming in their group finale, anything less than a victory today could spell the end of the road for both sides. This match is set to be a thrilling battle for survival.

How to Watch Croatia vs Albania

TV Channel: UK viewers can watch the game live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1 pm BST ahead of the 2 pm kick-off.

Live Stream: The match will also be available for free on the ITVX website and app.