Sam Allardyce: England Must “Express Themselves” Against Denmark

Unlocking Phil Foden’s Potential: Insights from Sam Allardyce

In a recent podcast episode of “No Tippy Tappy Football,” hosted by William Hill and Footy Accumulators, former England manager Sam Allardyce shared his views on Phil Foden’s current role within the England national team. Allardyce, known for his forthright opinions, didn’t hold back in his assessment, particularly emphasising how Foden’s deployment significantly differs from his role at Manchester City.

According to Allardyce, “I love watching Phil Foden. I’ve watched a lot of him at Manchester City and I truly believe that he was restricted in his role against Serbia. He wasn’t doing what he does for City, starting on the left and popping up in the centre, rotating his position. It seemed like he was made to stay wide on the left-hand side. When you see him at his best, he picks up the ball and can beat as many players as he wants. He plays with freedom at City, but he can’t seem to find that with England.”

Central Role Versus Wide Deployment

Allardyce suggests a more central role for Foden, drawing from his performances in club football where he has flourished. “He’s better off in a central role than on the left. He can play on the left but what he’s done from midfield for City this season has been outstanding, so that’s where I’d like to see him.”

The potential synergy between Foden and fellow midfielder Jude Bellingham was also highlighted by Allardyce, proposing a dynamic midfield partnership. “Foden and Jude Bellingham could complement each other if they both played in the middle. I’d have Declan Rice as the only sitting midfielder because that’s my favourite system. Foden and Bellingham could share the load, when one goes forward the other sits back. If you do it right, you don’t get exposed.”

Freedom to Express: The Key to Unlocking England’s Potential

Allardyce critically pointed out that the lack of freedom to express could be hindering the entire team’s performance, not just Foden’s. “There are so many goals in this England squad,” he noted. “But they don’t seem to be able to let themselves go. They don’t have the freedom to express themselves and be as good as they are at club level. It may not even be Gareth Southgate’s fault, they may just feel the pressure of playing for England.”

This discussion opens up a broader conversation on tactical flexibility and player psychology within national teams. Allardyce further critiques England’s tactical setup under Gareth Southgate, particularly his preference for conservative formations. “I think Gareth loves having two sitting midfielders and he’ll continue to play that way. But for me, they’ve got to go and express themselves and show what they’re capable of against Denmark. With the talent they’ve got, they can’t have a negative second-half performance like they did against Serbia.”

Strategic Adjustments for Future Success

The insights provided by Sam Allardyce suggest a need for strategic adjustments within the England squad. By potentially repositioning Phil Foden and embracing a more expressive style of play, England could better utilize their talented squad. This change could be crucial, especially ahead of important fixtures where maximized player potential is essential for success.

In conclusion, unlocking Phil Foden’s potential is emblematic of the larger challenge facing England—how to adapt team strategies to best use the talents available. It’s a delicate balance between maintaining tactical discipline and allowing creative freedom, one that could define the future of England’s international football success.