Alan Shearer: Man United’s Shocking Treatment of ten Hag

Manchester United’s Treatment of Erik ten Hag: A Grave Misstep

The recent developments at Manchester United have left many fans and pundits alike scratching their heads. The saga surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is nothing short of a public relations disaster. Alan Shearer, in an interview with BetFair, articulated the baffling nature of United’s actions, and it’s hard not to agree with his assessment. Let’s delve into why Manchester United’s handling of this situation has been so problematic.

Confusion and Contradiction: A Manager Undermined

Erik ten Hag, having been confirmed to stay on as Manchester United’s manager, recently found himself in a peculiar position. After criticising pundits following the FA Cup final, he took on the role of a pundit himself, a move that seemed to underscore the chaotic atmosphere surrounding his tenure. As Alan Shearer highlighted, the club’s decision-making process has been baffling. “How kind of Man United to go to Ibiza and inform him that he’s still wanted as the manager, and then tell him that they’ve even spoken to other candidates [Thomas Tuchel].”

This approach undermines ten Hag’s authority and creates an environment of instability. If the club was indeed exploring other managerial options, the discussions should have been kept confidential. Instead, the public nature of these talks has diminished ten Hag’s standing both within the club and in the eyes of the players. “To be undermined like he has done, I know they’re now saying that he has their support and they want him to carry on, but from a personal and human point of view it’s not the right way to treat someone,” Shearer remarked.

The Impact on Team Morale and Managerial Authority

In any professional setting, but especially in football, the manager’s authority is paramount. By publicly flirting with other managerial candidates, Manchester United has significantly weakened ten Hag’s position. This lack of discretion not only impacts ten Hag but also affects the team’s morale. Players need to see their manager as a figure of strength and stability, not as someone whose position is perpetually in question. “It takes a lot of his power away from him, will the players look at him and think he’s a really strong manager and he’s in a strong position? Probably not because of the way they have treated him,” Shearer observed.

This erosion of authority can lead to a lack of respect and trust from the players. When a manager’s future is uncertain, it becomes challenging to enforce discipline and inspire confidence. The notion of a fresh start at Old Trafford, which was promised with ten Hag’s appointment, now seems like a distant dream.

Lessons from Football Management

Football history is replete with examples of clubs that have thrived under strong managerial leadership. The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger built their legacies on the foundation of unwavering support from their respective clubs. Manchester United’s current handling of ten Hag’s situation starkly contrasts with this approach.

If Manchester United aspire to return to its former glory, the club must learn from these historical precedents. Stability at the managerial level is crucial for building a successful team. Undermining a manager not only jeopardises current performance but also tarnishes the club’s reputation as a whole.