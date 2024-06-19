Report: Why Southampton Want Striker Back This Summer

Southampton’s Interest in Danny Ings: A Potential Reunion

Ings’ Fruitful Past with the Saints

Southampton have expressed interest in bringing Danny Ings back from West Ham. The 31-year-old striker had a highly successful spell with the Saints between 2019 and 2021, netting 46 goals in 100 appearances. His return could infuse Premier League experience into Southampton’s squad, enhancing their attacking options at St Mary’s.

Manager’s Strategy and Ings’ Considerations

Manager Russell Martin, who recently re-signed Adam Lallana from Brighton, views Ings as a seasoned top-flight goalscorer who can provide vital guidance to a relatively young dressing room. “Ings is a proven top-flight goalscorer who can help guide a relatively young dressing room,” said Martin.

According to Mail Sport, Southampton are ready to offer up to £6 million for Ings. However, the former England international is taking his time to evaluate all options available to him this summer. This cautious approach is understandable, given Ings’ limited playtime last season, where he scored just once in 30 appearances and started only seven matches in the 2023-24 campaign.

West Ham’s Transition and Financial Moves

West Ham, under new management with Julen Lopetegui, aims to bolster their squad by adding another centre-forward and winger. To facilitate this, they are looking to recoup funds and reduce the average age of their squad. Recently, they signed 18-year-old Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, signaling a shift towards investing in younger talents.

A Summer of Changes at West Ham

The East London club is undergoing significant changes following the exit of David Moyes and the arrival of Lopetegui. Despite finishing ninth last season and missing out on European football, West Ham showed promise by reaching the Europa League quarter-finals and winning the Europa Conference League 12 months ago.

The potential transfer of Danny Ings is a development worth monitoring, as it could have significant implications for both Southampton and West Ham as they prepare for the upcoming season