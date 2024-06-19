Watch Germany vs Hungary for Free: Euro 2024 Showdown

Germany face Hungary in a crucial Group A clash this evening at Euro 2024. Fresh from their emphatic win over Scotland, Germany aim to solidify their status among Europe’s elite. The match promises to be an exciting contest, as Die Mannschaft strive to maintain their momentum and assert their dominance.

Germany’s Journey

Germany’s impressive start with a commanding victory over Scotland has set high expectations. They are determined to prove their worth in major tournaments, with Hungary being their next challenge.

Hungary’s Challenge

Hungary, despite a 3-1 loss to Switzerland, are known for their resilience. Their recent performances against Germany, including a draw and a win in the Nations League, underline their potential to cause an upset. Their memorable 2-2 draw at the last Euros adds to the anticipation.

Match Details

For viewers in the UK, the Germany vs Hungary match will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage begins at 4.30pm BST, with the kick-off at 5pm.