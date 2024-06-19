Report: Brighton Face Losing Key Player This Summer

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Transfer Woes: The Battle to Retain Pascal Gross

As Brighton & Hove Albion transition into the Fabian Hurzeler era, the South Coast club faces a pivotal summer transfer window. With former manager Roberto De Zerbi having set a high bar by securing Europa League qualification and nearly reaching the FA Cup final, Hurzeler’s challenge is compounded by the potential loss of one of the Seagulls’ key players, Pascal Gross.

Pascal Gross: A Cult Hero at Brighton

Pascal Gross, who has been with Brighton since 2017, has become an integral part of the team, amassing over 250 appearances. His influence on the pitch has made him a fan favourite at the AMEX Stadium. Despite being 33, Gross is playing some of the best football of his career and was recently included in Germany’s squad for the 2024 European Championship under Julian Nagelsmann. As former Everton defender Ashley Williams mentioned on Match Of The Day, “We know about Pascal Gross now, although I still think he is under-rated. It’s the link-up play with Brighton, especially with Pedro and Gross today. It worked. He was very impressive for Brighton.”

Dortmund’s Interest in Gross

However, Gross’s stellar performances have not gone unnoticed. According to HITC, Borussia Dortmund, the Champions League finalists, are keen on bringing the German midfielder back to his homeland. Dortmund’s interest is a testament to Gross’s enduring quality and the high regard in which he is held in European football.

The potential move poses a significant dilemma for Brighton. Losing Gross would not only mean losing a talented player but also a leader and a symbol of consistency for the team. Brighton’s management is reportedly hoping that a new contract offer will convince Gross that his immediate future lies on the South Coast of England.

Stuttgart’s Unexpected Bid

Adding to the challenge, Vfb Stuttgart, who finished an impressive second in the Bundesliga last season, are also showing interest in Gross. Stuttgart’s strong performance underlines their capability to attract top talent, and Gross would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to their squad. Interestingly, Brighton loanee Deniz Undav, who excelled at Stuttgart with 18 goals and 10 assists, is expected to return to Brighton under Hurzeler’s plans for the upcoming season.

Hurzeler’s Challenge

For Hurzeler, keeping Gross is crucial. The German manager, who takes over from De Zerbi, must navigate this transfer window meticulously. De Zerbi’s departure left big shoes to fill, and Hurzeler’s task is made more daunting with the potential exit of Gross. Ensuring Gross remains at Brighton would not only stabilize the midfield but also provide a boost to the team’s morale and Hurzeler’s debut season.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s summer will be defined by their ability to retain key players like Pascal Gross amidst growing interest from top European clubs. Gross’s departure would be a significant blow, but Hurzeler’s management and the club’s strategic decisions in the coming weeks will play a decisive role in shaping the Seagulls’ future. As Sean Webbley from HITC Football aptly highlights, the new contract offer to Gross may well be the turning point in this transfer saga.