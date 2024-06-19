Revealed: Manchester United’s Priority Transfer Target – Who is He?

Joshua Zirkzee: The Future of Manchester United’s Attack?

As the transfer window intensifies, Manchester United’s pursuit of new talent has taken an exciting turn. The latest buzz centres around Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch striker currently playing for Bologna. On the renowned United Stand Podcast, Mark Goldbridge and his team delved deep into the potential transfer, shedding light on what Zirkzee could bring to Old Trafford.

Contact Made: Zirkzee and Manchester United

“Manchester United have made contact with Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna around a potential deal,” Mark Goldbridge revealed during the podcast. This news, coming from David Ornstein, adds a layer of credibility, as Goldbridge emphasizes, “It’s coming from Ornstein, which means it’s very much we now know who Man United’s priority striker is at this moment in time.”

Zirkzee’s potential move has been under the radar for a while. Goldbridge mentions, “We spoke to Fabrizio about this on Monday, and he said that definitely advanced talks with Milan, and that was where he was expected to be going.” However, with United swooping in, there’s a real possibility of securing the striker.

The Zirkzee Approach: Why United is Interested

Goldbridge describes Zirkzee as “tall, quick, and technically gifted,” adding that he “would be a very different type of striker to anything that we’ve really had in recent years.” The United Stand team highlighted Zirkzee’s versatility and his ability to get involved in the buildup play, which makes him an intriguing prospect for Erik ten Hag’s system.

“He’s about 6’3″ and likes to get involved technically in the buildup play,” Goldbridge notes. This involvement in the second or third phase of play distinguishes Zirkzee from traditional strikers who wait on the last defender. His style is reminiscent of strikers who thrive in linking up play and creating opportunities for wingers and attacking midfielders.

The Financials: A Deal Worth Pursuing?

One of the critical aspects of this potential transfer is the financial implications. Zirkzee’s release clause, rumoured to be around €34 million, initially seemed applicable only to Bayern Munich. However, Goldbridge clarifies, “Apparently, the release clause is applicable to anybody who buys him.” This makes the deal more accessible for United.

However, there’s a significant caveat: the agent fees. “The agent wants €12 million,” Goldbridge stresses, “and I would be disgusted in Manchester United doing that. I don’t care whether he has a release clause of €34 million and in a normal market he would be worth €45 million. We shouldn’t be giving an agent the steam off our piss, let alone €12 million.”

The Competition: United vs. Milan

Despite United’s interest, AC Milan remains a formidable competitor. Fabrizio Romano, a regular on the podcast, noted that “Milan are currently the absolute front runners and they have an agreement with the player.” However, United’s appeal, under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, could sway Zirkzee’s decision.

Goldbridge remains cautiously optimistic, stating, “I think this is Ten Hag staying; this is not in the Daily Mail. This is David Ornstein. And I think sometimes you’ve just got to analyze it and go, David Ornstein is saying that we’re in advanced talks with Zirkzee.” The credibility of the source suggests that United is seriously in the running.

What Zirkzee Could Bring to Manchester United

The potential addition of Zirkzee to United’s roster raises questions about the current squad and how he would fit in. With players like Rasmus Højlund already showing promise, competition for the striker position could be fierce. Goldbridge’s take is clear: “Competition for places is crucial. Rasmus has got to demand the shirt through performance and ability.”

United fans, understandably, have mixed feelings about this potential signing. Goldbridge concludes, “Honestly, I see a scenario where we sign Zirkzee. I mean, I know it’s very early days, but how many of these stories have we reacted to over the years?”

Conclusion: The Zirkzee Saga Continues

As the transfer window progresses, Manchester United’s approach towards securing Joshua Zirkzee will undoubtedly be a topic of heated discussion. The insights provided by Mark Goldbridge and his team on The United Stand Podcast paint a picture of a club poised to make a strategic addition to their attacking lineup. Whether Zirkzee dons the famous red shirt remains to be seen, but the excitement and speculation are palpable among United fans worldwide.