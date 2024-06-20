Player Ratings: Denmark Denies England in Dull Draw

Denmark 1-1 England: EURO 2024 Match Review and Player Ratings

Denmark Holds England to a Draw in EURO 2024

Denmark managed to secure a 1-1 draw against England in their second Group C match at EURO 2024, thanks to a spectacular goal from Morten Hjulmand. Harry Kane had initially put the Three Lions ahead, but Gareth Southgate’s team struggled to maintain their momentum, allowing the Danes to equalise and threaten a potential upset.

How the Match Played Out

Gareth Southgate decided to stick with the same starting XI that secured a win against Serbia, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden retaining their places despite some post-match scrutiny. The match began with a subdued pace, and it wasn’t until Phil Foden found space to make a notable attempt on goal that the game showed signs of life.

England broke the deadlock early, with Harry Kane capitalising on some disorganised Danish defending. Kyle Walker surged down the right flank, delivering a cross that deflected twice before falling perfectly for Kane, who slotted home from close range.

However, England’s familiar frailties emerged as they allowed Denmark to dominate possession through sloppy passing and lacklustre defending. The equaliser came when Morten Hjulmand was given too much space and unleashed a stunning shot from 30 yards, which struck the inside of the post before finding the net.

The second half saw Denmark continue to press, exposing England’s midfield vulnerabilities. Southgate’s substitutions, including the early removal of Alexander-Arnold, did little to shift the momentum. Although Phil Foden came close with a strike against the post, Denmark looked more likely to score a winner, and England had to settle for a draw.

England’s Group Standing

Despite the disappointing draw, England remains top of Group C with four points. A victory against Slovenia in their next match will ensure they finish as group winners and secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Denmark Player Ratings

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) : 6/10

: 6/10 Joachim Andersen (CB) : 6/10

: 6/10 Jannik Vestergaard (CB) : 5/10

: 5/10 Andreas Christensen (CB) : 6/10

: 6/10 Joakim Maehle (RWB) : 5/10

: 5/10 Morten Hjulmand (CM) : 8/10

: 8/10 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) : 6/10

: 6/10 Victor Kristiansen (LWB) : 4/10

: 4/10 Christian Eriksen (AM) : 6/10

: 6/10 Rasmus Hojlund (ST) : 4/10

: 4/10 Jonas Wind (ST): 5/10

Substitutes:

Mikkel Damsgaard (57′ for Wind) : 5/10

: 5/10 Alexander Bah (57′ for Kristiansen) : 4/10

: 4/10 Yussuf Poulsen (67′ for Hojlund): 4/10

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford (GK) : 6/10

: 6/10 Kyle Walker (RB) : 5/10

: 5/10 John Stones (CB) : 6/10

: 6/10 Marc Guehi (CB) : 7/10

: 7/10 Kieran Trippier (LB) : 4/10

: 4/10 Trent Alexander-Arnold (CM) : 5/10

: 5/10 Declan Rice (CM) : 3/10

: 3/10 Bukayo Saka (RW) : 4/10

: 4/10 Jude Bellingham (AM) : 4/10

: 4/10 Phil Foden (LW) : 5/10

: 5/10 Harry Kane (ST): 5/10

Substitutes: