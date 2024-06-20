EURO 2024: Luka Jovic Rescues Serbia With Late Equaliser Against Slovenia

Luka Jovic scored a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser, rescuing Serbia from the brink of elimination with a last-minute draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Slovenia’s Near Victory

With just 20 minutes remaining, full-back Zan Karnicnik slotted home a low cross from close range, seemingly setting Slovenia on course for their first-ever Euros win. This goal would have placed Serbia on the edge of elimination. However, the Serbian team, led by former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, managed to snatch a draw. Jovic’s near-post flicked header from a corner brought joy to Serbian fans in Munich.

Implications for Group C

This draw also has implications for England. Gareth Southgate’s side is now guaranteed to progress as Group C winners if they defeat Denmark later on Thursday. Serbia’s manager, Dragan Stojkovic, previously criticised his side for showing England “too much respect” in their Euro 2024 opener, but they made a similarly slow start in Munich. Unlike the game against England, there was no notable improvement after the break until Jovic’s last-minute heroics.

Serbia vs Slovenia: Match Highlights

In the opening minutes, Slovenia had two shots on target – equalling their total from their draw with Denmark. The best first-half chance fell to Timi Elsnik, who hit the near post with a powerful effort. The rebound found Benjamin Sesko, but his shot went wide. On the Serbian side, Aleksandar Mitrovic was twice denied by Slovenia’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak in one-on-one situations.

After the break, Slovenia continued to press. Serbia’s goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic made a full-stretch save to tip over a drive from Sesko but could not prevent Karnicnik’s goal, which sent Slovenian supporters into raptures. Karnicnik also made a crucial last-minute block, deflecting Mitrovic’s close-range volley onto the bar.

Serbia’s Dramatic Equaliser

Just as it seemed that Slovenia, the smallest nation at Euro 2024 with a population of 2.1 million, would secure a historic win, Jovic stepped up. As tensions rose and warnings were broadcast at the Munich stadium for fans to stop throwing bottles, Jovic’s header kept Serbia’s tournament hopes alive and shattered Slovenian dreams.

This result means both Serbia and Slovenia still have everything to play for in their final group games on Tuesday. Slovenia will face England, and Serbia will take on Denmark at 20:00 BST. The excitement and unpredictability of Euro 2024 continue to capture the hearts of football fans across Europe.

Future Prospects

As the tournament progresses, Serbia must address their slow starts and defensive vulnerabilities if they hope to advance further. Stojkovic’s men have shown resilience, but they will need more than just last-minute heroics to succeed. For Slovenia, the focus will be on capitalising on their opportunities and maintaining defensive solidity to secure their place in the knockout stages.

With the stakes higher than ever, both teams will be looking to their key players to step up. Serbia will rely on the likes of Jovic and Mitrovic, while Slovenia will hope for more brilliance from Karnicnik and Oblak. The final group games promise to be thrilling encounters, full of drama and passion.

As Euro 2024 unfolds, the competition remains wide open. Fans can expect more surprises and unforgettable moments as the teams battle for glory on Europe’s biggest stage.