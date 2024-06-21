Ally McCoist: Eddie Howe’s Ideal Fit as Southgate Successor

Eddie Howe: The Obvious Choice to Replace Gareth Southgate This Summer

As the dust settles from another exhilarating football season, speculation is rife about the future of England’s managerial position. With Gareth Southgate’s tenure potentially coming to an end after Euro 2024, many eyes are turning towards a worthy successor. One name that stands out in this conversation is Eddie Howe. In a recent interview with Ally McCoist, conducted by BoyleSports who offer the latest Euro 2024 betting, Howe’s potential appointment was discussed in depth. McCoist’s insights provide a compelling argument for why Eddie Howe could be the right man for the job.

Continuity of English Leadership

One of the primary points McCoist raises is the success of having an English manager at the helm. “I think the FA will appoint another Englishman because they have a good degree of success in terms of improvement in the team, improvement in the squad, improvement in tournament results under the current system.” Southgate’s tenure has indeed brought a sense of stability and progress to the national team, with England reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

This continuity could be crucial for maintaining the momentum. Eddie Howe, known for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent, fits the bill perfectly. His success at Bournemouth and more recently at Newcastle United, where he has revitalised the team, showcases his ability to manage and improve squads effectively.

A Winning Mentality

McCoist also touches on the potential scenario of Southgate staying on if England wins Euro 2024. “I think he might stay. A lot of people think if he won it, he would go. I think if he actually won it, he might fancy a crack at the World Cup.” However, if England falls short, the FA will have a significant decision to make.

The prospect of Eddie Howe taking over is an exciting one. “Eddie Howe would be an interesting one. It’d be an obvious choice for me. But I think he’s got a massive decision to make because I think he’s thoroughly enjoying the project he’s in at Newcastle, to tell you the truth.” Howe’s current success with Newcastle, guiding them from relegation candidates to a solid Premier League side, demonstrates his capability to handle pressure and achieve results.

Success and Stability

The notion of success, as McCoist wisely notes, must be measured carefully. “I use the word success kind of carefully, but success in getting to finals, semi-finals, that’s a lot better than England have done prior.” Under Southgate, England has reached heights not seen in decades. Appointing a foreign manager might bring a different style and experience, but it also comes with risks.

“I think when you go for a foreign manager, particularly a high profile manager. It can work for you but it also has its problems,” McCoist elaborates. The FA’s preference for a home-grown manager could see Eddie Howe as the natural successor, someone who understands the nuances of English football and the expectations of its passionate fanbase.

Similarities Between Southgate and Howe

One of the striking aspects of McCoist’s analysis is the comparison between Southgate and Howe. “I can see a lot of similarities between Gareth and Eddie.” Both managers are known for their calm demeanour, strategic mindset, and emphasis on youth development. Howe’s ability to cultivate young talent at Bournemouth and Newcastle aligns well with Southgate’s vision of integrating young players into the national team setup.

Moreover, Howe’s tactical flexibility and modern approach to the game could provide England with the edge they need to turn their near-misses into trophies. His experience in the Premier League, dealing with both ends of the table, has equipped him with a diverse skill set that could prove invaluable on the international stage.