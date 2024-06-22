Report: Mason Greenwood’s £40 Million Move to Lazio?

Lazio’s Ambitious Move for Mason Greenwood: Can Claudio Lotito Pull It Off?

Claudio Lotito, Lazio’s president, is aiming to bring English winger Mason Greenwood to the club. According to Tutto Mercato, Lotito’s interest in Greenwood, who was nearly signed last summer, has resurfaced as Lazio seeks to improve their squad amidst growing unrest among fans.

Greenwood’s Rising Market Value

In September, Greenwood was available on loan, but his value has since soared to £40 million, making him a hot commodity in the transfer market. Lotito recently held a summit with Manchester United, proposing £18 million plus a future resale guarantee of 50%. Another option involves offering the same amount along with the promising young goalkeeper Mandas, valued at £18 million.

Financial Constraints and Rivals’ Interest

Lotito is stretching Lazio’s financial limits, even without considering the €3.5 million annual salary for Greenwood, exempt from the Decreto Crescita benefits. This bold move underscores Lotito’s determination to secure the player. However, Manchester United’s preference for an all-cash deal complicates the negotiations.

The Competitive Landscape

Time is of the essence as Juventus and Napoli have reportedly withdrawn their interest, but other Italian and Spanish clubs remain potential competitors. Lotito’s negotiations will be crucial in the coming days as Lazio aims to fend off rivals and finalize the deal for Greenwood.