Report; Galatasaray Closing In on Manchester United Defender

Galatasaray’s Transfer Strategies: Latest Updates

Galatasaray is actively seeking to strengthen their midfield, with Tottenham’s Hojbjerg emerging as their primary target. Alongside Hojbjerg, the club is also eyeing 20-year-old Senegalese player Lamine Camara from Metz. This move showcases Galatasaray’s commitment to reinforcing their squad depth and ensuring a strong midfield presence.

Wan-Bissaka Transfer Nearing Completion

In their pursuit of a reliable right-back, Galatasaray has zeroed in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The negotiations with Manchester United for Wan-Bissaka, who is contracted until 2025, have made significant progress. If the deal is finalized, Wan-Bissaka will be offered a four-year contract, and the player appears keen on joining the yellow-reds.

Bein Sports Turkey reports, “The negotiations have reached a critical stage, and Wan-Bissaka is showing a strong inclination towards joining Galatasaray.”

As alternatives to Wan-Bissaka, Lorenz Assignon and Nordi Mukiele have also been considered, ensuring that Galatasaray has multiple options to bolster their defense.

Domestic Transfer Target: Oğuz Aydın

On the domestic front, Galatasaray has prioritized acquiring Oğuz Aydın from Corendon Alanyaspor. Manager Okan Buruk is determined to include Aydın in the squad. The club is prepared to offer €4.5 million for the transfer, and Halil Dervişoğlu’s inclusion in the deal could seal it.

According to Bein Sports Turkey, “Negotiations for Oğuz Aydın are progressing, with Galatasaray keen to finalize the deal.”

An alternative offer involving a lower transfer fee, a share of future sales, and a loan of Eyüp Aydın is also on the table, although the initial proposal remains the stronger option.

These transfer moves underline Galatasaray’s strategic planning and determination to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

In recent seasons, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most intriguing full-backs. His performance data over the past 365 days, as visualised by Fbref, offers a comprehensive look into his contributions on the field. This statistical breakdown highlights his strengths and areas for improvement, providing a detailed picture of his capabilities.

Defensive Masterclass

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess is undeniable. The radar chart shows his dominance in key defensive metrics, where he ranks in the 99th percentile for interceptions and 96th for aerials won. His tackling ability is also elite, placing him in the 66th percentile. These stats underscore his reputation as a robust defender, capable of breaking down opposition attacks with precision.

According to Fbref, Wan-Bissaka also excels in clearances, with a 69th percentile ranking. His blocking capabilities, however, are more moderate, positioned in the 53rd percentile. These figures collectively portray a defender with an acute sense of positioning and timing, crucial for his role in Manchester United’s backline.

Possession and Ball Progression

Wan-Bissaka’s possession statistics reveal a more mixed performance. He ranks in the 83rd percentile for pass completion, suggesting reliability when distributing the ball. However, his progressive passes and carries fall in the 38th and 60th percentiles, respectively. This indicates that while he can maintain possession, there is room for improvement in advancing the ball up the pitch.

His successful take-ons, at the 42nd percentile, further illustrate an area where he could develop. Enhancing his ability to beat opponents one-on-one could significantly boost his overall contribution to Manchester United’s offensive play.

Attacking Output

Offensively, Wan-Bissaka’s output is more subdued. His shot-creating actions and expected assisted goals (xAG) rank in the lower percentiles, reflecting his limited involvement in direct goal contributions. He scores in the 25th percentile for assists and the 20th percentile for non-penalty goals. His non-penalty xG is particularly low, at just the 3rd percentile.

Despite these numbers, Wan-Bissaka’s primary role remains defensive. His outstanding defensive metrics highlight his importance to Manchester United, ensuring stability and reliability at the back.

In summary, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance data, as detailed by Fbref, presents a clear picture of a defensively exceptional full-back with areas for growth in offensive and ball progression aspects. His stats illustrate why he is a crucial asset for Manchester United and a player to watch in the Premier League.