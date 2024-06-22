Report: Can Man United Afford Rennes’ £60M Rising Star?

Manchester United’s Transfer Dilemma: The Quest for Desire Doue

Manchester United are facing a significant challenge in their pursuit of Rennes’ wonderkid, Desire Doue. As the new season approaches, the Red Devils are grappling with the lofty asking price set by the French club, which has sparked a summer tussle for the talented teenager’s signature. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United are deeply concerned that they might miss out on securing the services of Doue, a prospect they highly admire.

Erik ten Hag’s Contract Extension

In the midst of this transfer drama, Manchester United have initiated discussions with their manager, Erik ten Hag, regarding an extended contract. The Dutch tactician, who led the team to an FA Cup victory over Manchester City last month, has been pivotal in ensuring European qualification despite a somewhat underwhelming Premier League campaign. The club’s decision to stand by ten Hag underscores their commitment to stability and long-term vision.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, now a co-owner of Manchester United after acquiring a 25 per cent stake, is actively working with ten Hag and other key personnel to bolster the squad before the pre-season kicks off. This collaboration is crucial as they navigate the complex dynamics of the transfer market.

The Rising Price of Desire Doue

Manchester United’s admiration for Doue is evident, but the teenager’s escalating price tag is a significant hurdle. GIVEMESPORT sources suggest that the Red Devils are increasingly doubtful of winning the race for Doue, especially with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur also vying for his signature. Described as ‘one of a kind’ by Rennes teammate Baptiste Santamaria, Doue’s transition into senior action has only increased his market value, giving Rennes the leverage to demand a higher fee.

The 19-year-old prodigy has already made 76 senior appearances for Rennes, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. His impressive performances have caught the attention of Manchester United’s scouting department, who see him as a potential alternative forward option to Rasmus Hojlund.

Alternative Targets: Joshua Zirkzee

Despite their admiration for Doue, Manchester United are not willing to meet Rennes’ £60 million asking price. This financial constraint has led them to consider alternative options, with Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee emerging as a viable candidate. The Netherlands international, currently valued at £34 million, presents a more economical option for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee, who recently earned a late call-up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, has a release clause in his contract that makes him an attractive target. Manchester United view this as a bargain compared to other attackers on the market. However, they are aware of the need to convince Zirkzee to join the Premier League, especially with interest from AC Milan also in play.

Strategic Moves and Future Plans

As Manchester United navigate this transfer saga, their strategy involves not only securing the right talents but also managing their budget effectively. Erik ten Hag’s role is crucial in this process, as he looks to strengthen the squad across various positions. The involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new ownership dynamics further add layers to the decision-making process.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Desire Doue and consideration of Joshua Zirkzee reflect the club’s broader ambitions and the challenges of competing in a highly competitive market. With the new season on the horizon, the Red Devils are poised to make strategic moves that will define their campaign.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s transfer activities underscore the complexities and high stakes involved in securing top talent. The club’s efforts to balance financial prudence with the need for quality reinforcements will be critical as they aim to reclaim their position at the pinnacle of English football.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Désiré Doué’s Performance Data

Impressive Attacking Metrics

Désiré Doué, the rising star from Rennes, has demonstrated remarkable proficiency in various attacking metrics, as illustrated by his performance data over the last 365 days. According to Fbref, Doué’s statistics are particularly outstanding in expected goals (xG) and expected assisted goals (xAG), where he ranks in the 90th and 83rd percentiles respectively. His ability to generate shot-creating actions is in the 97th percentile, showcasing his significant influence in offensive plays. With an 84th percentile in non-penalty xG and 97th percentile in shots total, Doué’s attacking prowess is evident, making him a formidable threat in the final third.

Strong Possession Skills

Doué’s performance data also highlights his strength in possession. His progressive carries and progressive passes received both sit at an impressive 99th percentile, indicating his crucial role in advancing the ball up the pitch. Additionally, his successful take-ons (97th percentile) and touches in the attacking penalty area (99th percentile) reflect his confidence and effectiveness in high-pressure situations. Doué’s pass completion rate, although lower at 32nd percentile, suggests room for improvement in maintaining possession under opposition pressure.

Defensive Contributions

While Doué’s attacking and possession stats are stellar, his defensive contributions are less pronounced. His performance in aerials won (3rd percentile), blocks (11th percentile), and interceptions (50th percentile) indicate that his strengths lie predominantly in forward play rather than defensive duties. Nevertheless, his 90th percentile in clearances shows his ability to contribute defensively when necessary.

Overall Impact

Overall, Désiré Doué’s performance data and stats present him as a highly talented attacking midfielder with exceptional abilities in creating and converting goal-scoring opportunities. His strengths in progressing the ball and taking on defenders make him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their offensive capabilities. As he continues to develop, improving his defensive skills and pass completion could further enhance his all-around game.

Credit: Performance data sourced from Fbref.