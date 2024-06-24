Report: Everton Star at the Centre of a European Transfer Battle

Calvert-Lewin: Everton’s Striker in High Demand

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently a hot commodity, with interest from top clubs across Europe. As negotiations continue, the striker’s future hangs in the balance.

AC Milan’s Interest

AC Milan has expressed interest in Calvert-Lewin as they seek a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who has moved to LAFC in the MLS. Milan is actively scouring Europe for alternatives but needs to offload some players first. “AC Milan’s search for a striker has led them to Calvert-Lewin,” reports The Daily Mail.

Competing Offers from Newcastle and Lyon

Everton is in talks with Newcastle United over a £35 million deal for Calvert-Lewin. At the same time, they have made an offer of around £30 million for Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh. Brighton has also shown interest in Minteh, but Lyon appears willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price of closer to £40 million. This could complicate Everton’s strategy of keeping the two deals linked. “Lyon’s willingness to pay Newcastle’s price for Minteh could cause issues for Everton,” states The Daily Mail.

Interest from Premier League Rivals

Chelsea initially showed interest in Calvert-Lewin but are now focusing on younger targets such as Lille’s Jonathan David, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, and Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Meier. Manchester United also admires Calvert-Lewin but is hesitant to meet Everton’s valuation. “Manchester United is among Calvert-Lewin’s admirers but would be reluctant to meet Everton’s asking price,” says The Daily Mail.

The Battle for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United is also eyeing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Their initial bid of £38 million plus £5 million in add-ons was rejected by Everton. United is expected to return with an improved offer this week. “United is expected to make an improved offer for Branthwaite after their initial bid was dismissed,” reports The Daily Mail.

Calvert-Lewin’s Legacy at Everton

Since joining Everton from Sheffield United in August 2016, Calvert-Lewin has scored 68 goals in 247 appearances. He has been capped 11 times for England and was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020. Despite Everton offering him a new deal, Calvert-Lewin seems ready for a new challenge. “Everton has offered Calvert-Lewin a new deal but he is attracted to a new challenge,” highlights The Daily Mail.

As the transfer window heats up, the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains one of the most intriguing stories. Everton fans and football enthusiasts will be keenly watching how these negotiations unfold.