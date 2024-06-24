Report: £40Mil Winger Set for Major Move Away from Newcastle

Newcastle United Faces Crucial Decision on Yankuba Minteh

Interest from Top European Clubs

Newcastle United finds itself at a pivotal crossroads with the promising winger Yankuba Minteh, who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with an unnamed club. According to Chronicle Live, discussions about Minteh’s potential transfer began over the weekend, attracting interest from renowned clubs such as Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, and Everton. The Magpies have set a £40 million price tag ahead of the PSR health check deadline on June 30.

Agent’s Perspective on Transfer Talks

Minteh’s agent, Bakary Bojang, confirmed to Chronicle Live the club’s willingness to sell if a suitable offer comes through. “It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer. From our side, if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good, we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs,” said Bojang. By Saturday night, Bojang added, “I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

Ameobi’s Praise for Minteh’s Development

Newcastle’s loan manager, Shola Ameobi, expressed his delight with Minteh’s development following a successful loan spell at Feyenoord. Ameobi stated last month, “Yankuba Minteh done amazingly this year. I think the vision for him was to see if he could play at that level. It was a big jump coming from Denmark with Odense but what he’s done and the attitude he’s got he’s achieved that. He is athletically gifted but we knew he would develop tactically and technically.”

Future Uncertain for the Young Winger

While Minteh’s future at Newcastle seems short-lived, the club must carefully weigh their options. The decision to let go of such a talented player will depend heavily on the offers and the club’s broader strategic goals. Minteh’s potential move could be a significant step for both the player and Newcastle United.

As the transfer saga unfolds, fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see where Yankuba Minteh’s journey leads next.