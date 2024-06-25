EURO 2024: Where to Watch Netherlands vs Austria

Netherlands vs Austria: Crucial Euro 2024 Clash

The Netherlands face Austria in a pivotal Euro 2024 matchup today. Despite the 24-team format likely ensuring both teams’ progression to the knockout stages, a victory is vital for securing a top-two finish in their group.

Dutch Advantage

Currently, the Dutch hold a slender advantage, leading Austria by a point and France on goal difference. With France set to play a winless Poland, this encounter could determine the group’s dynamics.

Game Significance

Given the stakes, this match is poised as the crucial fixture in the group. The outcome will likely influence the final standings and subsequent matchups in the knockout stages.

Viewing Information

TV Coverage

In the UK, fans can watch the game live and free-to-air on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4:45 pm BST.

Live Streaming

For online viewers, the match will be available for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

The Netherlands vs Austria is set to be a thrilling encounter, promising high stakes and intense competition.