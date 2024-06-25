EURO 2024: France vs Poland: Where to Watch the Clash Live

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 Showdown

France clash with Poland today in their final group match at Euro 2024. With qualification secured, the French aim to top Group D. Les Bleus are currently level on points with the Netherlands and one point ahead of Austria. They are strong favourites against a Polish side already eliminated, regardless of whether Kylian Mbappe plays.

Viewing Details for France vs Poland

TV Broadcast

In the UK, catch the action live on BBC One. Coverage begins at 4:30pm BST, with the kick-off at 5pm.

Online Streaming

Fans can also watch the game live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

France’s quest to dominate Group D adds extra excitement to this encounter, ensuring a thrilling match for football enthusiasts.