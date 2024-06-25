EURO 2024: Where to Watch Denmark vs Serbia Live

Denmark and Serbia Battle for Knockout Stage Berth at Euro 2024

High Stakes in Munich

Denmark and Serbia are vying for a coveted spot in the Euro 2024 knockout stages. The Danes, after a 1-1 draw with England, find themselves in need of a decisive victory. Meanwhile, Serbia, also coming off a draw with Slovenia, aims to secure their place with a win or by maintaining their four-point standing, which could suffice.

Group C Drama Unfolds

The tension in Group C is palpable, with Slovenia set to face the Three Lions. This leaves the group wide open, making the Denmark vs Serbia clash in Munich a critical encounter for both teams.

How to Watch Denmark vs Serbia

For fans in the UK, this crucial match will be broadcast live on ITV4. Coverage starts at 6.45pm BST, leading up to the 8pm kick-off. Additionally, the game will be available for live streaming for free via the ITVX app and website.

Don’t Miss This Key Matchup

Stay tuned as Denmark and Serbia go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling match, pivotal for their Euro 2024 aspirations