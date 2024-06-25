Report: Brighton Keen on £30m Leicester Midfielder

Brighton Reignite Pursuit of Leicester Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Renewed Interest in Dewsbury-Hall

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly rekindling their interest in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as they aim to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, according to The Telegraph. Dewsbury-Hall, who scored an impressive 12 goals last season, has been a key figure at Leicester and is expected to command a substantial transfer fee, previously valued at around £30 million.

Brighton initially approached Dewsbury-Hall in January, but the move failed to materialise, with the 25-year-old staying at King Power Stadium to help his team clinch the Championship title. Despite the setback, Brighton’s interest has persisted into the summer transfer window, and the Seagulls are now prepared to make a renewed effort to secure the midfielder’s services.

Strengthening Brighton’s Midfield

Under former manager Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton had a solid midfield lineup featuring Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross, along with emerging talents Carlos Baleba and Facundo Buonanotte. However, Gross has been linked with a potential move to Germany, which could open up a spot for Dewsbury-Hall to compete for a first-team place.

Dewsbury-Hall, a product of Leicester’s academy, broke into the first team during the 2021-22 season and remained with the Foxes even after their relegation from the Premier League. With three years remaining on his contract, Leicester City are in a strong position to demand a hefty fee for the midfielder, who played 49 games last season and attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs, including Brighton.

Hürzeler’s Vision for Brighton

Brighton’s pursuit of Dewsbury-Hall aligns with the club’s broader strategy to enhance their squad under new manager Fabian Hürzeler. The 31-year-old Hürzeler, recently appointed to succeed De Zerbi, has a clear vision for the team, favouring a 3-4-3 formation that requires dynamic and versatile players. Dewsbury-Hall’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a suitable candidate for Hürzeler’s tactical setup.

Additionally, Brighton have shown interest in Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray. Yilmaz, who can operate as a wing-back or forward, fits the profile of the multi-functional players that Hürzeler is keen to integrate into his squad.

Transfer Market Movements

While Brighton’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall remains strong, other clubs are also active in the transfer market. Stoke City, for example, are on the verge of completing the signing of Sint-Truiden defender Eric Bocat. The 24-year-old left-back has passed a medical and will join the Championship side for a fee of £1.2 million, becoming Stoke’s third summer addition. Bocat’s move from the Belgian League to Steven Schumacher’s squad marks another notable transfer as clubs across leagues look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

In summary, Brighton’s pursuit of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall highlights their ambition to compete at a higher level and adapt to their new manager’s tactical vision. As the transfer window progresses, the Seagulls’ efforts to secure key signings like Dewsbury-Hall will be crucial in shaping their prospects for the upcoming season.