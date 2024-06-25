EURO 2024: Where to Watch England vs Slovenia

England aims to impress against Slovenia in Euro 2024 today. Despite leading their group with four points, the Three Lions have yet to hit their stride.

England’s Performance Needs a Boost

So far, England’s performances have been underwhelming. The team needs a significant uplift to boost morale. Historically, they have struggled in group stages before excelling later in tournaments.

Key Player to Watch

England is the favourite to win against Slovenia. However, keep an eye on the talented Benjamin Sesko, who has been attracting significant attention.

How to Watch England vs Slovenia

TV Coverage

In the UK, ITV1 will broadcast the game live, starting with coverage at 6.45pm BST before the 8pm kick-off.

Online Streaming

Fans can also stream the match live for free via the ITVX app and website.