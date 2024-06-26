RIFT: Football Stars’ £183.3m Earnings and £85.4m Tax Bill

England’s national football team, a source of pride and occasional frustration for many fans, isn’t just making waves on the pitch. The latest analysis by RIFT reveals that these athletes are also significant financial contributors to the UK economy. The squad’s substantial earnings and corresponding tax contributions paint an interesting picture of the economic impact of top-tier footballers.

Staggering Earnings and Tax Contributions

According to RIFT’s research, the 26-man England Euro squad earns a combined gross income of £183.3 million annually. After accounting for income tax and national insurance, their net earnings stand at approximately £98 million. This means the team collectively pays a hefty £85.4 million in taxes each year.

RIFT’s Managing Director, Bradley Post, highlights the dual burden these players bear: “It’s hard to know what weighs more for the current England squad, the expectations of the nation on their shoulders or their heavy tax contributions.”

Top Earners: Kane and Bellingham Leading the Pack

Record goal-scorer Harry Kane tops the list as England’s highest earner, bringing in £21.1 million a year playing in the Bundesliga. Based on Bavarian tax thresholds, RIFT estimates that Kane pays around £10 million in taxes annually, leaving him with a net income of £11.1 million.

Jude Bellingham, another standout player, earns £17.6 million annually while playing in Madrid. Post-tax, Bellingham’s take-home earnings are estimated to be £9.9 million. These figures are a testament to the global reach and financial allure of European football leagues outside the Premier League.

Domestic Stars: Stones, Rice, and Foden

John Stones is the highest-paid England squad member playing domestically, with gross earnings of £13 million. His annual tax contribution to HMRC is just over £6 million. Declan Rice and Phil Foden complete the top five highest earners, with gross incomes of £12.5 million and £11.7 million, respectively. Their tax contributions stand at £5.9 million for Rice and £5.5 million for Foden.

The Financial Spectrum: From Top to Bottom

Not every player in the squad earns at the top end of the spectrum. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, for example, takes home the smallest paycheck, just over £1 million annually. Despite this being relatively modest compared to his teammates, Toney still contributes an estimated £477,014 in taxes each year.

Beyond the Pitch: Economic Contributors

The substantial tax contributions made by England’s football stars are not just a side note but a significant aspect of their overall impact. Bradley Post of RIFT underscores this point: “Although we often get frustrated with the earnings, and sometimes performances, of the men’s England football team, it’s worth noting how much they contribute to our UK services with the taxes, so let’s get behind the team”