Report: Arsenal to Hijack Striker Deal as Chelsea Backs Out

Arsenal Poised to Hijack Guirassy Deal After Exit Request

Arsenal’s Striker Search Intensifies

Arsenal are gearing up to secure the signing of Stuttgart’s prolific striker Serhou Guirassy after the player requested to leave his current club. This move comes in the wake of Chelsea pulling out of the race, leaving Arsenal to contend primarily with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of the goal-per-game sensation, according to TeamTalk. Guirassy, who netted an astonishing 30 goals in 30 matches last season, has become a hot property in the transfer market.

Kai Havertz, who had a mixed first season at the Emirates, showed promise when positioned as the centre-forward post-Christmas, scoring eight goals in 11 league starts. Despite this resurgence, Arsenal are keen to bolster their attacking options. Initial pursuits of Benjamin Sesko fell through when the Slovenian renewed his contract with RB Leipzig, leading Arsenal to explore other targets like Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak.

Guirassy: A Bargain Opportunity

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have now set their sights on Guirassy, who, at 28, lies outside the typical age bracket favoured by Arsenal’s sporting director Edu. However, the striker’s release clause of just €17.5m (£15m) represents a bargain too good to ignore, especially for a player of his calibre. Plettenberg reported via X, “Serhou Guirassy has decided to leave Stuttgart!!! Guirassy has informed Stuttgart [of his decision].” He also mentioned that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Arsenal are in the race, with Chelsea stepping back.

Competitive Landscape

While Chelsea’s withdrawal simplifies matters for Arsenal, the competition from Borussia Dortmund remains fierce. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Dortmund are currently leading the race to sign Guirassy. “Borussia Dortmund keep working on Guirassy deal with confidence to make it happen soon,” Romano stated. “BVB remain frontrunners to sign Serhou by triggering €17.5m release clause, but still waiting on final key steps.”

This development indicates that Arsenal must act swiftly to avoid losing out to the Bundesliga side. With Guirassy having clearly expressed his desire to leave Stuttgart and a release clause that is relatively modest, the race is now about who can finalize the deal first.

Milan and Other Interests

AC Milan’s interest in Guirassy is driven by complications in their pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Although Milan are ready to activate Zirkzee’s €40m (£34m) release clause, issues related to the agent’s commission demands have stalled the move. Manchester United, sensing an opportunity, have also entered the fray, prepared to activate Zirkzee’s clause.

For Arsenal, securing Guirassy could not only enhance their attacking options but also serve as a strategic coup in their ongoing rivalry with Premier League and European clubs. The importance of this transfer is underscored by the competitive landscape, with top clubs vying for top talents to fortify their squads ahead of the new season.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s move for Serhou Guirassy represents both a tactical and strategic endeavour. As Dortmund lead the chase, Arsenal must accelerate their efforts to secure the striker. Guirassy’s goal-scoring prowess makes him an attractive addition to any top club, and his relatively low release clause adds to his appeal. With Guirassy eager to move and the transfer window heating up, all eyes will be on Arsenal to see if they can outpace Dortmund and clinch this crucial signing.