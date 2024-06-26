Mikkel Beck: Morten Hjulmand The Next Premier League Danish Star?

Morten Hjulmand: The Rising Star in Premier League Sights

The buzz around Morten Hjulmand is growing, especially following his impressive performances and goal against England. According to recent insights, Hjulmand is catching the eyes of top Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Speaking to TVSporten about EURO 2024, Mikkel Beck shared his thoughts on Hjulmand’s potential and what it might take for a club to secure his signature.

Hjulmand’s Premier League Potential

Mikkel Beck emphasised that Hjulmand’s stock has significantly risen due to his standout performances. “There will be some clubs having a look at him,” Beck noted, highlighting the increased interest from top-tier teams. However, Beck also pointed out the financial challenges that come with signing such a promising player. “I think he will cost a lot of money though, so it won’t be easy.” The midfielder’s ability to perform on big stages, as evidenced by his goal against England, only bolsters his appeal.

Rasmus Hojlund: Patience Required

Another young talent under scrutiny is Rasmus Hojlund. His move to Manchester United has been met with mixed reactions. Beck provided a candid assessment of Hojlund’s first season, stressing the importance of patience and context. “Hojlund needs time. It’s not the easiest time for him being a Manchester United player,” Beck explained, referring to United’s underwhelming season where they finished 8th in the league and exited early from the Champions League.

“For young players like him you need to come to a club at a point where things are going well,” Beck continued, acknowledging the pressures Hojlund faces. “He had a very correct first season, it was acceptable, but at Manchester United if you’re going to start games you need to score 20 plus a season for the team to have a chance at winning things.” Beck’s analysis underscores the high expectations at a club like United and the need for Hojlund to step up his game to match rivals’ strikers who consistently find the back of the net.

Matt O’Riley’s Future at Celtic

Matt O’Riley’s future at Celtic has also been a topic of discussion. Despite his stellar performance at the club level, O’Riley hasn’t had the same impact on the international stage. “O’Riley didn’t have the best of games for Denmark when he’s been given a chance,” Beck noted. However, his club performance tells a different story. “He scored 18 goals for Celtic which is phenomenal,” Beck remarked, expressing surprise that O’Riley remains with Celtic and wasn’t selected for the Denmark squad. “I believe he is a very good player and I will be surprised if he’s still at Celtic after this summer.”

Peter Schmeichel: A Goalkeeping Legend

Switching gears to a legend of the game, Mikkel Beck shared his admiration for Peter Schmeichel, reflecting on his time playing with the iconic goalkeeper. “I must say he is certainly one of the best I have ever seen and played with,” Beck declared, praising Schmeichel’s unique blend of physical prowess and psychological fortitude. “He was so big, with long arms, it was hard to score against him. He had that winning personality too so he had everything you need to be one of the best we have ever seen. He has to be in the top five keepers of all time.”

Conclusion

Mikkel Beck’s insights provide a valuable perspective on the current and future stars of football. From Hjulmand’s rising value, Hojlund’s developmental challenges, O’Riley’s uncertain future at Celtic, to Schmeichel’s legendary status, Beck’s analysis offers a comprehensive look at the sport’s dynamic landscape. As the transfer window heats up and EURO 2024 approaches, these players’ journeys will be closely watched by fans and clubs alike.