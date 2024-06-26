EURO 2024: How to Watch Georgia vs Portugal

Georgia Aim for Historic Euro 2024 Upset Against Portugal

Georgia’s Chance for Glory

Georgia are on the brink of a historic moment as they prepare to face Portugal tonight in a bid to reach the last-16 at Euro 2024. Following a hard-fought draw against the Czech Republic in their previous Group F encounter, Georgia now have a glimmer of hope to advance to the knockout stages in their first-ever major tournament appearance. However, they must overcome the formidable challenge of defeating Portugal.

Portugal’s Tactical Rotation

Roberto Martinez’s Portuguese squad has already secured their spot in the last-16 as group winners. Martinez has indicated plans to rotate his team for this final group-stage match, potentially providing Georgia with a golden opportunity to capitalize on any changes in the Portuguese lineup.

Georgia’s Fighting Spirit

Georgia’s performances in the tournament so far have been promising, igniting belief among their supporters that their adventure in Germany could continue beyond the group stages. A win tonight would not only be historic but also a testament to the team’s growth and determination.

How to Watch Georgia vs Portugal

TV Channel

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15.

Live Stream

Fans can also stream the match live for free via the ITVX app and website.