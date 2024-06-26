David Ornstein: Everton Turn Down €10m Bid For Defender

Everton Receive €10m Offer from Atalanta for Ben Godfrey: What It Means for the Club

Everton have found themselves at a pivotal moment with a recent bid for one of their key defenders. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, “Everton have received a bid worth €10million (£8.46m) from Atalanta to sign defender Ben Godfrey.” This offer, however, falls short of the club’s valuation, sparking a series of strategic decisions that will shape their near future.

The Offer: A Strategic Dilemma

Atalanta’s bid is intriguing yet insufficient from Everton’s perspective. The verbal proposal of €10 million is significantly below the £15 million asking price that another club has already met. As Ornstein notes, “The verbal proposal fell below Everton’s asking price of £15m, which is the figure offered by another club for the 26-year-old.” This disparity puts Everton in a strong negotiating position, knowing they can hold out for a more lucrative offer or even retain Godfrey for another season.

Ben Godfrey’s Stance and Contractual Considerations

Ben Godfrey, a twice-capped England international, is reportedly eager to join Atalanta. Yet, the Serie A side must increase their bid to match Everton’s valuation to secure his services. With only 12 months left on his contract, Everton face a classic football conundrum: sell now or risk losing him for free next year. According to Ornstein, “Everton would rather let him go as a free agent in 2025 than sell for below the price they want.”

Godfrey’s Impact at Everton

Since joining from Norwich City in January 2016, Godfrey has been a inconsistent presence in Everton’s defence, making 93 appearances. Last season, he featured in 16 matches across all competitions.

Recent Signings Bolster Everton’s Squad

In parallel to the Godfrey negotiations, Everton have been active in the transfer market. Tim Iroegbunam has signed from Aston Villa, while Jack Harrison has re-joined on a season-long loan from Leeds United. These acquisitions indicate a proactive approach by Everton, ensuring the squad remains competitive regardless of Godfrey’s potential departure.

The Bigger Picture: Everton’s Transfer Strategy

Everton’s handling of the Godfrey bid reflects a broader strategic mindset. Balancing immediate financial gains against long-term squad stability is crucial. The club’s willingness to let Godfrey leave as a free agent rather than accept a low bid underscores their commitment to maintaining player value and squad strength.

Meanwhile, other clubs are also making moves. Iliman Ndiaye, Marseille’s striker, is set for a medical ahead of a £15 million move, showcasing the dynamic nature of this transfer window.