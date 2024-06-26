Revealed: Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Chris Davies Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur’s Backroom Shuffle: Welcoming New Faces Under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced some significant changes in their coaching staff for the upcoming 2024/25 Premier League season. As Spurs gear up under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou, they’ve introduced fresh expertise to their backroom team following the departure of Chris Davies to Birmingham City in League One.

Spurs’ Coaching Carousel Turns

The North London club bid farewell to Chris Davies earlier this month, as he took on a new challenge managing Birmingham. Davies had been a pivotal figure at Spurs, serving as the senior assistant to head coach Postecoglou, after joining last summer. His decision to move was influenced by prior interest from Championship side Swansea in December, before finally committing to St Andrew’s this June.

Filling Davies’ shoes is Matt Wells, a former Tottenham academy player and Under-18s coach. Wells, who returned to the club in April 2023, initially came back to support Ryan Mason during his interim tenure following Cristian Stellini’s departure. Wells has a rich coaching background, having previously collaborated with Scott Parker at Fulham, Bournemouth, and Club Brugge.

New Additions Bolster Spurs’ Staff

In addition to Wells’ promotion, Spurs are enhancing their coaching lineup with two new assistant coaches, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo. Montgomery, a former Scotland Under-21 international, joins Tottenham after a brief stint managing Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. Known for his success in Australia with Central Coast Mariners, both as a player and coach, Montgomery brings a track record of success and expertise.

Raimundo, on the other hand, joins from an extensive coaching journey that includes stops at Benfica’s academy and various stints across Senegal, Brazil, Canada, and Austria. His partnership with Montgomery at both Hibs and Central Coast Mariners showcases a strong coaching synergy that Spurs hope will translate well in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s Tactical Future

Postecoglou expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating, “I’m delighted that Matt has been appointed Senior Assistant Coach. He’s an outstanding young coach who has a great work ethic and attention to detail. He thoroughly deserves this opportunity.” The head coach also welcomed the new assistants with open arms: “It’s also great to have Nick and Sergio join the Club, and they will add to the talented coaches we already have on the staff here.”

He further added, “Both Nick and Sergio have a wealth of coaching experience over a number of years. They have already demonstrated a strong desire to both develop young talent and implement a football style that I believe will further strengthen the environment we have established. I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Looking Ahead

As Tottenham Hotspur continues to restructure their coaching team, the club’s focus remains clear: to build a robust framework that supports their tactical ambitions and nurtures talent. With the Premier League season looming, these strategic backroom enhancements are a testament to Tottenham’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge and achieving greater heights under Postecoglou’s leadership.