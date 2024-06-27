Nottingham Forest Owner Torpedoed Season: ‘No doubt Steve Cooper would have kept them up’

Nottingham Forest Season Review: Premier League Journey

Nottingham Forest’s season in the Premier League was a roller-coaster ride filled with managerial changes, strategic shifts, and moments of brilliance. The Two Footed Podcast, hosted by Dave Hendrick from EPL Index, provides a comprehensive review of Forest’s eventful season. Let’s delve into the key highlights, managerial changes, and performances that defined Nottingham Forest’s Premier League journey.

Managerial Changes: From Cooper to Nuno

The season began with Steve Cooper at the helm, a manager who had brought Forest back to the Premier League. However, the season saw a significant change as Nuno Espírito Santo took over. Dave Hendrick highlighted this pivotal shift, stating, “Forest obviously went into last season with Steve Cooper in charge and ended the season with Nuno Espírito Santo in charge.”

Nuno’s appointment came after a flurry of summer signings, including making Chris Wood’s deal permanent, and bringing in Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga and Matt Turner. Despite these additions, the team struggled to find consistency, leading to the managerial change. Dave mentioned, “They bought Murillo, they bought Nicolás Domínguez, they bought Callum Hudson-Odoi, and they loaned in Nuno Tavares and Divock Origi.”

Performance Under Nuno

Nuno’s tenure saw a marginal improvement in results but did not significantly elevate the team’s performance. Under his guidance, Forest managed to win some crucial games but also faced several setbacks. As Dave Hendrick analysed, “They did take more points under Nuno than they did under Cooper but marginally. There’s absolutely no question that Cooper would have kept them up.”

Forest’s defensive frailties were a concern throughout the season. Hendrick noted, “They conceded 74 goals in all competitions, 67 in the league, to 49 scored in the league, 55 scored in all comps.” Despite Nuno’s efforts, the team struggled to maintain defensive solidity.

Key Matches and Turning Points

Forest’s season was marked by some notable victories and disappointing defeats. They secured impressive wins against Chelsea and Aston Villa but faltered against teams like Everton and Burnley. Dave Hendrick emphasized, “Wins away to Chelsea and at home over Villa are really good results.”

The team’s inconsistency was evident in their fluctuating performances. Hendrick highlighted crucial moments, stating, “I look at the draw against Burnley and the draw against Luton and think they should have won those games. And I look at the defeat at home to Everton and think that’s a bad result.”

Transfer Market Strategies

Forest’s approach to squad building was unique and somewhat chaotic, bringing in numerous players even after the season had started. Hendrick pointed out, “A very unique approach to squad building, to bring in eight players after games have started.”

Despite the influx of new players, the team struggled to gel, impacting their overall performance. Hendrick remarked, “You torpedoed his (Cooper’s) season and his plans by adding eight new players in 27 hours after games had begun.”

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Nottingham Forest faces significant challenges. The stability and effectiveness of Nuno Espírito Santo’s management remain in question. Dave Hendrick expressed his concerns, “I’m not sure Nuno’s good enough to keep you in the division though. That’s my big concern.”

For Forest to thrive, they need to address their defensive issues and foster better integration of new signings. With a strategic approach to transfers and consistent performance, they can aim for a more stable Premier League campaign.

Nottingham Forest’s season was a blend of hope and despair, marked by managerial changes and inconsistent performances. The insights from the Two Footed Podcast by Dave Hendrick provide a clear picture of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the club. As Forest looks to the future, the lessons from this season will be crucial in navigating the competitive landscape of the Premier League.