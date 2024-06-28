Ornstein Confirms Man United Targeting Bayern Star for Major Defence Upgrade

Manchester United Target Matthijs de Ligt for Defensive Reinforcement

Considering De Ligt for Defensive Stability

Manchester United are seriously considering a move to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old centre-back is viewed as an increasingly viable candidate as United’s efforts to strengthen their back line intensify. David Ornstein from The Athletic reports that although club-to-club negotiations are yet to take place, De Ligt has emerged as a concrete target for United.

Long-standing Interest in De Ligt

De Ligt has been on the Old Trafford radar ever since coming through at Ajax, with the long-standing admiration continuing when he joined Juventus in 2019 and Bayern three years later. United’s interest is matched by that of manager Erik ten Hag, who worked alongside De Ligt as Ajax head coach and would welcome a reunion. The Netherlands international remains under contract at Bayern until 2027 but the cost of a potential transfer is likely to be more realistic than other options such as Jarrad Branthwaite.

Competing Options and Financial Considerations

United made a proposal for Branthwaite worth £35 million plus £8 million in add-ons, which is still on the table despite Everton’s reluctance to sell lower than their asking price of around £70 million. Multiple possibilities are being weighed up — Jean-Clair Todibo cannot be recruited from Nice, while the firm favourites for Lille’s Leny Yoro are Real Madrid — and the pursuit of De Ligt is independent to that of Branthwaite. Whether United are able to secure one or two new players at the heart of their defence will depend on departures, which are needed to generate finances and free up squad space.

Strategic Moves for Strengthening Defence

As the summer transfer window progresses, United’s strategic moves will be crucial in determining the stability and strength of their defence. The potential addition of De Ligt, with his experience and familiarity with Ten Hag’s system, could be a pivotal move in bolstering United’s back line. The coming weeks will reveal if United can secure their long-term target and reinforce their defence for the challenges ahead.

David Ornstein’s insights highlight the intricate considerations Manchester United must navigate in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. Balancing financial constraints with strategic acquisitions will be key for United as they aim to build a robust defence capable of competing at the highest level.