Report: Newcastle’s Incredible PSR Swap Deal For Liverpool’s Quansah Breaks Down

Newcastle’s Financial Dilemma: Anthony Gordon Transfer Saga Takes Fresh Twist

Newcastle United’s financial conundrum has taken a dramatic turn with the potential transfer of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool. This situation highlights the intense pressures clubs face under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Daily Mail has revealed intricate details of the proposed deal, shedding light on the delicate balance between maintaining squad strength and complying with financial regulations.

Anthony Gordon’s Potential Move to Liverpool

Newcastle were ready to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool this week as they strive to comply with financial rules – but talks over a move have broken down. The Reds admire the England winger but the proposed deal – said to include defender Jarell Quansah heading in the opposite direction – was not right for them. They did not want to lose Quansah, who they see as a future England international, and also have strength in depth in wide areas.

Liverpool may have proceeded had the package been different, but they did not make an offer after discussions with the Magpies. There is a chance talks could be revived over the weekend. Gordon, currently with England at the European Championship, was aware of the discussions and a medical in Leipzig was mooted if progress had been made.

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to admire the 23-year-old. Newcastle need to sell before June 30 to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules – or risk a Premier League points deduction – and sources have confirmed that selling Gordon, albeit reluctantly, is one avenue that has been explored.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: NUFC were ready to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool as club strive to comply with PSR – but talks broke down. Small chance of revival. ➡️ Jarell Quansah was part of package discussed but LFC do not want to lose him 🟢 @MailSport 👇https://t.co/5jFVEAXnev — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) June 29, 2024

Newcastle’s PSR Deadline and Financial Strategy

Newcastle’s urgency to sell players before the June 30 deadline is driven by the imperative to comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction. Gordon, despite his significant contributions and popularity at St. James’ Park, is seen as a potential sacrificial lamb in this financial balancing act. The player, who joined Newcastle from Everton for £45 million 18 months ago, has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Howe does not want to lose a player signed from Everton for £45million 18 months ago, but there is an acceptance the club needs to trade to meet PSR. Gordon was Newcastle’s player of the season and is hugely popular on Tyneside. The club’s financial predicament means they must explore all avenues, even if it involves parting with key players.

Alternative Transfer Talks and Financial Maneuvering

While the Gordon transfer saga continues, Newcastle are also exploring other potential deals to boost their financial health. The club is in discussions with Nottingham Forest over a potential swap involving winger Anthony Elanga and Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson. Elanga, who joined Forest from Manchester United for £15 million last year, has impressed at the City Ground, and Newcastle view the skilful 22-year-old Sweden international as a valuable addition.

Newcastle midfielder Anderson is homegrown so his sale would be a greater boost for the club’s accounts in PSR terms as he is viewed as clear profit. The 21-year-old was understood to be one of the names offered in a discussion regarding Wolves defender Max Kilman last week, but Forest are now keen to add the Scotland U21 international to their ranks and talks are taking place.

Forest expect to sell Moussa Niakhate to Lyon for around £20 million while Juventus and Chelsea have asked about Brazilian centre-back Murillo. Forest have their own PSR concerns while Chelsea have also made renewed checks on Newcastle’s asking price for striker Alexander Isak, mindful of what business needs to be done by this weekend.

Newcastle’s efforts to navigate the treacherous waters of the PSR demonstrate the complexities clubs face in balancing squad quality with financial compliance. The potential sale of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, despite its collapse, underscores the tough decisions clubs must make. As the June 30 deadline looms, Newcastle, like many clubs, are engaged in a high-stakes game of financial chess, where each move could have significant repercussions for their future in the Premier League.