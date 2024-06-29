How Arsenal’s Midfield Could Transform by Next Season As Player Set For Exit

Arsenal’s Summer Strategy: A Crucial Transition Period

Arsenal’s anticipated strategy this summer reflects a decisive shift towards rebuilding and restructuring, particularly in the midfield area. According to a detailed report from Football London, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s tenure at Arsenal is set to end, with the club aiming to capitalise financially on his departure.

Lokonga’s Uneven Arsenal Journey

Lokonga joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in 2021, with high expectations tethered to his arrival. However, the Belgian international’s experience at the Emirates has been mixed, leading to subsequent loan spells at Crystal Palace and Luton Town. Under the guidance of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, Lokonga struggled to find consistency, although he found greater success and impact during his stint at Luton, despite the team’s eventual relegation.

“Lokonga proved to be a key cog in Rob Edwards’ midfield but an injury derailed his season with the Hatters ultimately suffering relegation,” as noted by Football London. His performances at Kenilworth Road were promising, but not enough to solidify his position at Arsenal, setting the stage for a summer exit.

Negotiation Challenges and Future Prospects

The negotiations surrounding Lokonga’s transfer are particularly intriguing. Football London credits Spanish journalists Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez and Alvaro Selas, via @PenaltyInfo_, revealing a complex scenario: “Arsenal and Sevilla are attempting to reach an agreement, though there is a dilemma. The Gunners want a permanent transfer and value him at €12million (£10.1m) while Sevilla want it to be an optional purchase.”

This situation underscores the broader strategy Arsenal seems to be adopting—streamlining their squad and ensuring financial stability by moving players who haven’t completely fulfilled their potential at the club.

Arsenal’s Midfield Reinforcements on the Horizon

The expected departure of Thomas Partey further amplifies the need for new midfield reinforcements. Football London suggests a range of targets including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, alongside Joshua Kimmich, Amadou Onana, and Youssouf Fofana. Particularly, Onana could be a feasible target due to Everton’s financial woes, presenting a strategic opportunity for Arsenal.

As Arsenal looks to the future, the midfield appears to be a critical area of focus. The club’s strategy seems poised not just to address immediate gaps but to lay a foundation for sustained competitive performance.

This summer’s decisions will undoubtedly resonate throughout the next seasons, marking a period of significant transition and opportunity for the club.