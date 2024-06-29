How to Watch Germany vs Denmark Today in Euro 2024 – Free Live Streaming

Germany vs Denmark: Euro 2024 Showdown

Critical Clash in Euro 2024

Anticipation is high as Germany faces Denmark in the Euro 2024 round of 16 tonight. As the hosts, Germany has delivered some of the most impressive performances in the tournament, topping Group A with seven points. Julian Nagelsmann’s squad has sparked hopes of winning their first European Championship since 1996. However, their path to glory is fraught with challenges, including potential matchups against powerhouses like Spain and France.

Denmark’s Resilience

Denmark has proven to be a formidable opponent, having reached the semi-finals in Euro 2020. This year, they have shown their tenacity by drawing all three of their group stage matches, even outplaying England for a significant portion of their encounter. Germany will need to be at their best to overcome Denmark’s solid defence and tactical prowess.

It's 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 once again at #EURO2024! 😁🇩🇪 Germany face Denmark in the round of 16 this evening 👊#MiaSanMia #GERDEN pic.twitter.com/gSwnr0EZUi — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) June 29, 2024

How to Watch Germany vs Denmark

TV Coverage

In the UK, fans can watch the match live on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Online Streaming

For those who prefer streaming, the game will be available live and for free on the ITVX app and website. This allows fans to enjoy the match from anywhere with an internet connection.

VPN Access

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

Germany and Denmark’s clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to progress further in Euro 2024. Don’t miss out on what could be one of the most exciting matches of the tournament.