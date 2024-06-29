How to Watch Switzerland vs Italy Today in Euro 2024 – Free Live Streaming

Switzerland vs Italy: Euro 2024 TV Channel and Free Live Stream Guide

Euro 2024 Last-16 Showdown

In the eagerly anticipated Euro 2024 last-16 match in Berlin, defending champions Italy face Switzerland this afternoon. The stakes are high as the winners could meet England in the quarter-finals.

Italy’s Rocky Path to Knockouts

Italy’s journey through the group stage has been anything but smooth. They narrowly defeated Albania, suffered a loss to Spain, and needed a dramatic late equaliser against Croatia to secure their spot in the knockout rounds. Despite their struggles, Italy remains a formidable opponent with a rich tournament pedigree.

Probably the most meme-able photo to ever appear on top of one of my pieces. Italy keep changing the order. Calafiori suspended, Bastoni has a fever, Dimarco out. Who plays 9? https://t.co/grVyrxJDpU — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) June 29, 2024

Switzerland’s Unbeaten Run

Switzerland, on the other hand, nearly topped Group A but were pegged back by a last-minute goal from Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug. Finishing as runners-up, the Swiss are unbeaten in the tournament and are looking to continue their impressive run. This match promises to be a closely contested affair, with both teams eyeing a deep progression in the competition.

Viewing Options for Switzerland vs Italy

TV Channel: UK viewers can watch the match live and for free on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4:30 pm BST, ahead of the 5 pm kick-off.

Live Stream: The match will also be available to stream live online for free via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer app, ensuring fans can catch all the action from anywhere.

VPN Access

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

This clash not only features two strong teams but also has significant implications for the rest of the tournament, particularly for potential match-ups in the quarter-finals.