Report: Midfielder Set for Shock Move to Manchester United

Manchester United Eye Manuel Ugarte for Midfield Reinforcement

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of securing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. This move marks the first significant transfer activity under the new INEOS regime. According to The Express, discussions are ongoing for Ugarte, who appears set to make a swift exit from PSG following an underwhelming debut season in the French capital.

Ugarte’s Stint at PSG: A Mixed Bag

Ugarte joined PSG from Sporting Lisbon in a £51 million deal last summer, signing a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old was one of Luis Enrique’s initial signings, alongside free agents Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar. Enrique, formerly of Barcelona and Spain, replaced Christophe Galtier and aimed to bolster PSG’s squad with fresh talent.

Despite these ambitions, Ugarte’s time at PSG has been less than satisfactory. He started only 21 of PSG’s Ligue 1 games, making a total of 37 appearances across all competitions. Reports suggest that Ugarte has become disillusioned with his limited role, leading to his potential departure.

United’s Recruitment Strategy Under INEOS

With the dawn of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, United’s recruitment strategy is undergoing a transformation. INEOS’s involvement has sparked interest in Ugarte, who has emerged as a prime target. ESPN Uruguay confirms that Ugarte is on the verge of completing a move to Old Trafford, having lost his place in PSG’s pecking order.

The Uruguay international, who has earned 18 caps, reportedly fell out of favour with Enrique. Despite this, Ugarte’s talent and potential remain undeniable, making him an attractive prospect for United.

Financial Dynamics and Transfer Rivals

PSG are unlikely to demand the original £51 million fee they paid for Ugarte, paving the way for United to negotiate a favourable deal. Old Trafford is touted as Ugarte’s most likely destination, although there is interest from Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

United’s transfer plans also include strengthening their defence and attack, with potential exits of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial as free agents. Talks have already been held regarding Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to enhance his squad at both ends of the pitch.

Midfield Overhaul at United

Ugarte’s potential arrival could signal the start of significant midfield changes at United. Casemiro is one of the players expected to be sold to generate funds, following a lacklustre second season. Ten Hag aims to replace the 32-year-old with a younger, dynamic midfielder who can complement rising star Kobbie Mainoo.

United’s pursuit of Ugarte highlights their strategic focus on acquiring top talent to revitalise their squad. The possibility of securing Ugarte, especially after his Copa America commitments, is very much alive. As The Express notes, Ugarte is the top target that United have identified, and the chances of a successful transfer appear promising.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Manuel Ugarte’s Defensive Prowess

Manuel Ugarte’s performance data from the past year reveals his exceptional defensive capabilities. According to the radar chart from Fbref, Ugarte excels in several key defensive metrics, placing him in the 99th percentile for tackles and 96th percentile for blocks. His ability to intercept plays, ranking in the 99th percentile, highlights his crucial role in breaking down opposition attacks. This defensive solidity is a testament to his positional awareness and tactical intelligence on the pitch.

Possession and Passing Efficiency

In possession, Ugarte demonstrates commendable efficiency. His pass completion rate stands at an impressive 95th percentile, indicating his reliability in maintaining possession under pressure. Additionally, Ugarte’s progressive passing, in the 77th percentile, and progressive carries, in the 67th percentile, show his capacity to advance play and create opportunities from deeper positions. This dual threat of defensive solidity and possession proficiency makes him a valuable asset in midfield.

Areas for Improvement

While Ugarte’s defensive and possession stats are outstanding, his attacking contributions leave room for growth. He sits in the lower percentiles for attacking metrics such as shots total, non-penalty goals, and assists. Specifically, his non-penalty xG (expected goals) and xAG (expected assisted goals) are in the lower quartiles, suggesting that his primary focus remains defensive rather than offensive.

Nevertheless, his shot-creating actions (31st percentile) and progressive passes received (24th percentile) indicate potential for development in contributing to the attacking phase. With the right guidance and tactical adjustments, Ugarte could enhance his offensive output and become a more complete midfielder.

In summary, Manuel Ugarte’s stats from Fbref underscore his defensive excellence and passing efficiency, making him an intriguing prospect for any top-tier team looking to bolster their midfield. His strengths in interceptions, tackles, and blocks, combined with solid possession skills, position him as a formidable defensive midfielder with potential for further growth in attacking contributions.