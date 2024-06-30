Journalist: Liverpool’s €45m Bid for Centre-Back to Outshine Rivals

Liverpool Eyeing Promising Centre-Back Amid Defensive Concerns

Liverpool’s quest to bolster their defensive line has taken a significant turn as they set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou. As reported by James Richardson in TeamTalk, the Reds are keen to secure the 23-year-old Ivorian centre-back, potentially outpacing Manchester United in the process.

Addressing Defensive Depth

Liverpool’s defensive woes have been a topic of discussion for some time now. Virgil van Dijk, although still a top performer, is not getting any younger, and Joel Matip’s imminent departure as a free agent adds to the urgency. Ibrahima Konate’s injury struggles and Joe Gomez’s versatility, often covering full-back roles, leave Jürgen Klopp with limited options for a reliable centre-back pairing.

The Rising Star: Odilon Kossounou

Kossounou has emerged as a promising candidate to fill this gap. Known for his agility and ball-playing abilities, he fits the profile Liverpool typically seeks in a defender. According to the Daily Briefing, Kossounou’s reluctance to extend his contract with Bayer Leverkusen has opened the door for a potential move. The German club might be willing to let him go for around €45 million, a figure Liverpool could negotiate.

“Kossounou is highly regarded by Man United and Newcastle as well after missions to scout the player, and it is understood that these two clubs could also strongly consider making moves for the 23-year-old as he looks a realistic and available option for a fee deemed ‘affordable’, according to sources,” reports Richardson.

Competitive Market

Manchester United and Newcastle are also in the fray, highlighting the competitive nature of this transfer saga. United’s frustration with Everton’s £70 million valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite might prompt them to consider Kossounou as a viable alternative. However, Liverpool appears to be in pole position, leveraging their long-term need for a Van Dijk successor.

“Sources with a close understanding of Odilon Kossounou’s situation have informed the Daily Briefing that there is strong interest in the Bayer Leverkusen defender, with Liverpool placing the Ivory Coast international near the top of their list of targets,” the report elaborates.

Strengthening Liverpool’s Title Challenge

Despite having one of the better defensive records in the Premier League last season, Liverpool’s concession of 41 goals indicates room for improvement. Reinforcing the backline with a young, versatile defender like Kossounou could be crucial for their title ambitions.

“Kossounou is a sharp young centre-back who is adept at playing with the ball at his feet and can also double as a fullback if there is a call for it,” notes Richardson. This flexibility would offer Klopp more tactical options, especially given the physical demands of the Premier League and the need for squad rotation.

Financial Considerations

While the reported fee of €45 million seems steep, there is speculation that this might be above Kossounou’s market value by €10 million to €15 million. Liverpool’s negotiation skills will be tested as they aim to secure a deal that aligns with their financial strategy.

“There is a hint of a suggestion that €45m is around €10m-€15m more than Kossounou’s market value and Liverpool might try to drive that fee down,” Richardson observes. Given the Reds’ prudent approach in the transfer market, a lower fee would represent a significant coup.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Odilon Kossounou underscores their intent to strengthen their defence and remain competitive at the highest level. As they navigate a crowded transfer market, securing the Ivorian centre-back could prove pivotal in their quest for domestic and European glory. With Manchester United and Newcastle also in contention, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining Kossounou’s next destination.