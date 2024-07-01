Marseille Announce Former Brighton Boss as New Manager

Marseille Welcomes Roberto De Zerbi as New Manager

De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Marseille

Marseille have announced the appointment of Roberto de Zerbi as the club’s new manager, sparking excitement among fans and stakeholders alike. Following a noteworthy tenure at Brighton, where he left a significant mark, De Zerbi joins the French powerhouse on a three-year contract.

Brighton’s Loss, Marseille’s Gain

De Zerbi’s departure from Brighton came after mutual agreement at the end of the last season, concluding his impactful two-year spell in the Premier League. During his time with the Seagulls, De Zerbi led the team to their highest-ever top-flight finish, securing sixth place and an unprecedented European qualification.

Vision for Marseille’s Future

Upon joining Marseille, De Zerbi expressed his enthusiasm about his new role. “I had a very strong desire to join the club,” he stated, emphasising his ambition to “help the club regain the position that Marseille deserves.” His vision aligns closely with that of Marseille’s owner, Frank McCourt, who commented, “He shares our vision for the future of the club.”

A New Era Post-Gasset

De Zerbi takes over from Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired after steering the club to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 last season—Marseille’s lowest since 2016. Gasset had stepped in on an interim basis earlier in the year, following Gennaro Gattuso’s departure.

Roberto de Zerbi’s arrival marks a new chapter for Marseille as they look to ascend back to the top of French football under his guidance. With his proven track record and strategic insight, De Zerbi is poised to propel Marseille to new heights in the coming seasons.