Eagles Land Japan Star Kamada for Glasner Reunion

Kamada Joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have unveiled Japan international Daichi Kamada as their second acquisition of the summer transfer window. Kamada, a dynamic midfielder, has signed a two-year contract with the Eagles after parting ways with Lazio last month.

Daichi Kamada has arrived 🦅🇯🇵 鎌田大地が到着しました！ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 1, 2024

A Reunion with Glasner

Kamada’s arrival at Selhurst Park marks a significant reunion with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner. The 27-year-old midfielder previously played under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, where the duo achieved notable success, including clinching the 2022 Europa League title. Glasner, recognising Kamada’s potential availability, prompted Palace to make a move for the talented player.

Kamada expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Premier League side, saying, “I’m excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working again with Oliver, who is a coach I know well. I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together.”

Kamada’s Impressive Track Record

During his single season at Lazio, Kamada made 38 appearances and netted two goals. Additionally, his international experience with Japan is commendable, with seven goals in 33 caps. His tenure at Eintracht Frankfurt was particularly distinguished, underlined by the Europa League triumph and consistent performances that caught the eye of numerous top clubs across Europe.

Parish’s Endorsement

Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, hailed Kamada’s signing as a major coup for the club. “Daichi is a truly exceptional talent. He has been one of Europe’s best attacking midfielders in recent seasons, and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad,” Parish stated.

Parish also expressed his delight at Kamada choosing to join Palace, especially given the player’s array of options. “I am delighted that Daichi has chosen to join Crystal Palace from the many options he had and work once more with Oliver. I am certain Palace fans will relish watching him in the weeks, months and years to come at Selhurst Park.”

Strengthening the Squad

Kamada’s signing follows the arrival of Morocco centre-back Chadi Riad, indicating a strategic strengthening of the squad as Palace prepare for the upcoming season. The additions of Kamada and Riad are expected to bolster the team’s prospects and provide Glasner with greater depth and flexibility.

The anticipation among Crystal Palace fans is palpable, with expectations high for Kamada to make a significant impact. His blend of technical prowess and international experience positions him as a key player in Palace’s midfield, ready to tackle the challenges of the Premier League.