Journalist: Why Arsenal May Win the Race for High Demand Defender

Rising Star Riccardo Calafiori Eyed by Premier League Giants

Football Transfers has recently shed light on the escalating interest in Riccardo Calafiori, whose performances at Euro 2024 have put him firmly on the radar of major clubs across Europe, notably in the Premier League.

Bologna’s Reluctance to Sell

Calafiori, the dynamic centre back from Bologna, has rapidly become a hot property this transfer season. Giovanni Sartori, Bologna’s transfer chief, expressed a strong desire to retain the player despite significant interest. “We only signed Calafiori 12 months ago, so we’ll see what happens, but in our minds we want to keep him,” Sartori stated, highlighting the club’s intention to hold on to their star.

Premier League Beckons

While Juventus was initially seen as a front-runner in the pursuit of Calafiori, Sartori’s revelations suggest a shift towards the Premier League, with Arsenal leading the charge. The allure of the English league, combined with competitive offers, might tilt Bologna’s hand towards a reluctant sale. “I don’t think he will go to Juventus, it will probably be abroad, but I repeat we will try to keep him,” Sartori noted, pointing to a likely English venture if a move happens.

Economic Realities

Following his standout performances at Euro 2024, Calafiori’s market value has soared, now pegged at no less than €40 million—a figure that might prove prohibitive for Juventus. Additionally, any transfer will significantly benefit his former club, Basel, due to a hefty sell-on clause estimated at 40-50%.

Calafiori’s Ascending Trajectory

Transitioned from a left back to a centre back by the now-Juventus manager Thiago Motta, Calafiori has excelled in his new role. His ability to read the game, combined with aggressive defending and excellent aerial prowess, underscores a maturity beyond his years. His contribution was pivotal in Bologna’s unexpected qualification for the Champions League last season, enhancing his appeal to top-tier clubs.

As the summer transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen where Calafiori will land, but the attention from England’s elite suggests that his future could very well lie in the Premier League. With clubs ready to invest in a player of his calibre, Bologna might find the offer too good to refuse.